Real Estate Investing Opportunities

When Realtors explain the importance of title insurance to prospective homebuyers, many homebuyers understandably assume that title insurance is like other insurance—a policy for which they pay ongoing premiums that will protect them in some way against problems that could occur in the future. However, title insurance does the opposite. For a one-time fee, title insurance protects you against problems that may have occurred in the past (to prevent them from coming back to cause problems in the future).