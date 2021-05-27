Cancel
Financial Reports

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Raised by Analyst

By Darlene League
 5 days ago

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

