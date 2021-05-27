Cancel
Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
Jack Dorsey
