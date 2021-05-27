The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 51,387 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.