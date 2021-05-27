Cancel
Foreign Policy

Steel News

 5 days ago

According to the phone meeting between Liu He, the Chinese Vice Premier, and Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative, on May 26th, both of them believed the bilateral trade development was really important. However, among the talks, Liu He mentioned that the US should cancel the tariff measures first, so...

Foreign Policy
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
China
