Larimer County Natural Resources Expands E-bike Access for Disability

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) has confirmed that a skunk in Larimer County has tested positive for rabies. This is the first animal in Larimer County to test positive for the fatal disease. While no humans were exposed to the skunk, this serves as a reminder that wildlife in the county can carry and potentially spread rabies to other animals and humans who come into contact with them. The skunk was found on April 29 in the area of Wilson and 14th Street SW in Loveland by a homeowner who observed that the animal was sick. The homeowner knew to promptly call Animal Control, who then safely picked up the animal and arranged for the specimen to be tested.