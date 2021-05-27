Larimer County Natural Resources Expands E-bike Access for Disability
Following collection of public input over three years and a recent exploratory electric motorized bike (e-bike) study on trails at Devil’s Backbone Open Space in 2020, Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) will expand access for individuals with a mobility disability to use e-bikes as an “other powered mobility device.” Beginning July 1, the expansion allows individuals with a mobility disability to access all LCDNR’s paved and natural surface trails where bikes are allowed.northfortynews.com