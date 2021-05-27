India's Paytm targets $3 billion IPO - Bloomberg News

TaskUs Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the Texas-based next-generation customer experience company could be valued at up to $2.33 billion. The company, whose customers include Uber Technologies Inc. , Netflix Inc. and Coinbase Global Inc. , said the IPO is expected to price between $22 and $24 a share. The company is offering 5.55 million shares in the IPO, to raise up to $133.3 million, and selling shareholders are offering 7.65 shares, for a total offering of 13.20 million shares. The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TASK." There are 16 underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan. The company recorded net income of $34.5 million on service revenue of $478.0 million in 2020, after income of $33.9 million on revenue of $359.7 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 9.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%.