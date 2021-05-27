Cancel
Business

India's Paytm targets $3 billion IPO - Bloomberg News

 6 days ago

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian fintech start-up Paytm is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/paytm-is-said-to-target-3-billion-ipo-largest-ever-for-india on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company, formally called One97 Communications Ltd, plans to list in...

Warren Buffett
