India's Paytm targets $3 billion IPO - Bloomberg News
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian fintech start-up Paytm is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) late this year, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/paytm-is-said-to-target-3-billion-ipo-largest-ever-for-india on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The company, formally called One97 Communications Ltd, plans to list in...www.marketscreener.com