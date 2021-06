Get your first look at the new Bard class coming later this year to Neverwinter, the free-to-play action-MMORPG for PC and consoles. The Bard is the first new class added to Neverwinter since the Oathbound Paladin in 2016. As developer Cryptic describes, "For players that choose the Bard class, they will become a stylish fighter who uses the power of song to enhance their allies and defeat their enemies. Weaving their way through their enemies with a variety of flashy attacks, Bards can seamlessly burst into songs burning their enemies with a blazing performance. Also, when in a more supportive role, Bards can dance around the battlefield filling the ears of their allies with rejuvenating carols and defensive minuets while preparing for the final curtain call. "