Scotland’s former first minister Alex Salmond has warned Prince William and other members of the royal family to keep out the debate on Scottish independence.The Alba Party leader spoke out after former prime minister Gordon Brown – who recently launched a campaign to save the union – held a meeting with the Duke of Cambridge last week.Mr Salmond questioned “what on earth Prince William thought he was doing” by meeting Mr Brown, arguing that it would be “foolish” for him to get dragged into the debate over a second referendum.The Alba leader claimed the get-together in Edinburgh showed “poor...