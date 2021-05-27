Steel News

Cancel
Walsin Lihwa, a leading stainless steel wire rod manufacturer in Taiwan, announced to raise the prices of its stainless steel wire rod products for June. According to the price adjustment, the price of 300 series was hiked by NT$12,000/ton, and that of 400 and 204 series was up by NT$4,000/ton, respectively. The surcharge of 316 was raised by NT$3,000/ton. The price increase of copper series was NT$1,500/ton, and the welding material steel will be subject to a price hike of NT$1,000-4,000/ton depending on different steel grades.

