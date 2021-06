Ice cream is one of life’s few pure joys. What’s not to love about ice cream? It’s nostalgic, delicious, full of calcium to make our bones strong (very important for old biddies such as myself), it goes with EVERYTHING, is cold (this doesn’t seem like an important quality but last week I shredded the roof of my mouth on some off-brand Chex Mix and ice cream was the only thing that didn’t cause me agony). Because I love ice cream, and I love you, I put together a list of some of my favorite local ice cream treats. Put them all on your to do list immediately!