Derek I. Grauman, 18, of Bellefontaine, was cited for failure to yield related to a non-injury crash Thursday morning on U.S. Route 68. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office report he was operating a westbound 1996 Chrysler Cirrus on County Road 57 about 6:40 a.m. and stopped at the stop sign at U.S. Route 68. He then proceeded into the intersection and was struck on the driver’s side by a northbound 2019 Honda Pilot operated by Abigail J. Pennington, 46, of Bellefontaine.