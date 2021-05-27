Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).