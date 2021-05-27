Cancel
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

