1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC

Welcome home to your stylish 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage, built in 2016. Located in the community of Creekside Village. The entrance level features a Recreation Room, that can be used to best suit your lifestyle; a home office, private yoga studio, theatre room, or craft space. Ascend the steps in the foyer to the spacious and light-filled second level with hardwood floors through the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Admire the regal granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar, and recessed lighting of the Kitchen. Access your deck from the Dining Room, the perfect space for entertaining or for relaxing after a long day. The top-level of your home features 3 generous Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and Laundry. The Primary Bedroom contains a private ensuite with a soaking tub, double sink vanity, and stand-alone shower. Delight in the amenities of your new community; two parks, an inground pool, a dog park, a walk/run trail, a fitness center, and a community center. The location is convenient to BWI, Annapolis, Baltimore, Fort Meade, and Washington D.C. Book your appointment today, this home will not last long.