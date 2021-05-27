1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC

Cancel
1840 W. Navarro Avenue

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleDobson Ranch Home w/Diving Pool - 4 BEDROOM WITH DIVING POOL IN DOBSON RANCH! Step-down into the living room, family room and formal dining room. Huge master bath with private exit to backyard. Dual sinks in master bath as well as 2nd bath. Backyard has grass and diving pool. Pool Service Included! Easy care front and back yard. Client and/or realtor to verify all information is correct including, but not limited to, appliances and schools. Refundable Security Deposit $3450.00, Non-Refundable Admin Fee of $150.00 all apply. Rent $2,300 PLUS Monthly $50 Admin Fee, Monthly $9.50 Renters Insurance plus 2.0% Rental Property Tax. MOVE IN June 1, 2021.

MLSatproperties.com

2136-38 W Cuyler Avenue

Beautiful single family home in Coonley School District with a side lot! Centrally located on a quiet one way street walking distance to the grade school. Gracious living and dining room centered on a gas burning fire place separated by a central staircase helping to expand the rooms. Large eat in kitchen with built-in banquet and cozy family room with sliding glass doors to attached deck and backyard. Second floor updated master suite with dual vanity, separate shower and soaking tub, walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. Two additional large bedrooms, hall bathroom and laundry closet. Large lower level with high ceilings opens into huge recreation room, third full bathroom and fourth bedroom.
Real Estatewindriverrealty.com

202 W Center Avenue

This cabin at 202 W Center Avenue in Pavillion is what charming small town Wyoming living is all about. It was built from Wyoming logs and handscraped to rustic perfection. This property sits on five city lots so, even though you are in town, you still have plenty of elbowroom.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1411 W Virginia Avenue NE

One of the best locations in Trinidad, is available for a new owner! This lovely 3 level; 3 Bedroom / 1 Full and 2 Half Baths, brick row house sits directly across the street from Gallaudet. It boasts many renovated upgrades throughout the years, such as: Central Air Conditioning; renovated Full Bath; upgraded Water Heater, HVAC and Plumbing; large comfortable Front Porch; ample street Parking in front, and 1-car Off Street Parking in the rear; Professionally manicured front and rear yards; Fenced-in Rear Yard; beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout; and Bonus Rooms on the main level and in the basement. All it needs now is a new owner to add the finishing touches. Close to Farmer's Market, and H Street Corridor! There's an alarm, so you MUST register your showings to get the code.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1931 W North Avenue

Investor Special rented property being conveyed As-Is Rent/ HOA/Condo/ Front Foot / Ground Rent If any is to be verified by the buyer. Listing courtesy of Simms And Associates. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

8208 Caton Avenue

Welcome home to your stylish 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse with 2-Car Attached Garage, built in 2016. Located in the community of Creekside Village. The entrance level features a Recreation Room, that can be used to best suit your lifestyle; a home office, private yoga studio, theatre room, or craft space. Ascend the steps in the foyer to the spacious and light-filled second level with hardwood floors through the Living Room, Dining Room, and Kitchen. Admire the regal granite counters, stainless steel appliances, island/breakfast bar, and recessed lighting of the Kitchen. Access your deck from the Dining Room, the perfect space for entertaining or for relaxing after a long day. The top-level of your home features 3 generous Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, and Laundry. The Primary Bedroom contains a private ensuite with a soaking tub, double sink vanity, and stand-alone shower. Delight in the amenities of your new community; two parks, an inground pool, a dog park, a walk/run trail, a fitness center, and a community center. The location is convenient to BWI, Annapolis, Baltimore, Fort Meade, and Washington D.C. Book your appointment today, this home will not last long.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

1771 Country Manor Dr

Gorgeous Custom Built 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Featuring: Living room with hardwood and carpet flooring, crown molding, and built in's. Dining room with hardwood flooring and crown molding. Family room with hardwood flooring, crown molding, built in shelving and gas log fireplace. Relaxing Sun room with window seat and recessed lighting. Eat in kitchen features: ceramic tile flooring, island, Corean counter tops and sink, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, recipe desk and french doors leading to back yard and deck. Main floor laundry with cabinets for storage and laundry tub. Great room with skylights, recessed lights, custom moldings, gas log stove and 3 separate exit doors. On the Second floor you will find the Master bedroom featuring: hardwood flooring, crown molding, ceiling fan, gas log fireplace, window seats and 2 walk in closets. Master bathroom with ceramic tile flooring, double vanity, tile shower and 2nd floor laundry area. 3 cozy bedrooms all with ceiling fans and closets. Hall bath with vinyl flooring, double vanity and linen closet. Ascending to the basement you will find the rec room with carpet flooring, recessed lighting and door to side yard. Exterior features include: Detached over sized 2 car garage with a spacious 2nd floor, Trex decking, gazebo, hot tub, koi pond, and the entire back yard is surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence. A perfect location for that future in ground pool. This home has incredible mill work through out, and offers may custom features. Must see to appreciate.
Real Estatestockmarketpioneer.com

Designer Carlos Otero lists Chelsea duplex for $3M

Argentinian-born designer Carlos Otero, whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor and other shelter magazines, is listing his Chelsea duplex at 444 W. 23rd St. for $3.1 million. The gut-renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op is in a six-story, 1857 building known as part of the Fitzroy Townhouses. It is...
Real Estatesuejohnsonteam.com

791 Hoyt Avenue W Saint Paul, MN 55117

Welcome home to this adorable three bedroom, two bathroom gem located in Como Park. 791 Hoyt Avenue boasts a corner lot, a two car garage and so many updates. The living room holds that classic vibe with hardwood floors and coved ceiling as you transition to the updated kitchen and dining area. Ceiling height cabinetry, granite countertops, updated stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and recessed lighting are among the recent main floor updates. The lower level has been remodeled with a third bedroom, family room with a cozy reading nook and a three quarter bath which includes a large walk in shower. Both the electrical and plumbing were updated throughout. The unfinished upstairs provides ample additional storage, but could be used for additional living space with a dormer. The deck was completed in 2020 along with vinyl privacy fencing and a new A/C. Less than a mile to Lake Como and Como Park, and so close to shopping, dining and grocery. Don't miss this one!
Roseville, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

772 Sextant Avenue W Roseville, MN 55113

Nicely updated rambler on a fantastic oversized lot just steps from Central Park. Updated kitchen with newer countertops and stainless appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and a nicely updated bath. Large lower level family room, bedroom and a second bath which is ready for finishing touches. New gazebo to enjoy the park like backyard.
Seattle, WAurbancondospaces.com

521 5TH AVENUE W #301, SEATTLE, WA 98119

Welcome to Harbor House where you will experience that 60s vibe with modern flair in a fabulous lower Queen Anne location on a quiet dead-end street. Walking distance to Seattle Center, Uptown shopping, the waterfront & Kinnear Park, this southeast corner home has a covered deck with sparkling water views of Elliott Bay & Alki Point. Freshly painted living room with curved wall, laminate hardwoods, and built-in tv. Dining room with sleek gel-fueled fireplace. Kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters. Guest room served by an updated bath, primary bedroom with Space Needle view & ensuite bath. Lobby entrance, circular drive + guest parking. HOA dues cover property manager, laundry located just down the hall, and central hot water.
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

2955 W Catalpa Avenue

Priced to Sell. Once you enter this gorgeous home, you will be amazed how grand and spacious it truly is. Don't let the exterior fool you. Stunning 4 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath Mid-Century ranch on huge oversized lot tucked away in Budlong Woods. This home feels like home as soon as you walk in the door. Beautiful floor plan with a great flow and plenty of space to entertain. Breathtaking open chef's kitchen and family room. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Incredible finished basement adds even more space. Park-like backyard with so much potential. Main floor measures approximately 2143 square feet, plus the Finished Basement of an additional 1700 square feet, for a total square footage of approximately 3843sf. Close to grocery shopping, transportation, recreation and the shopping and restaurants of Lincoln Square and Andersonville. Come take a look. You won't be disappointed.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3856 W Diversey Avenue #2E

1bedroom/1bathroom unit with dining room, large bedroom and closets in Logan Square. The apartment has hardwood floors & stainless steel appliances including dishwasher. This apartment is situated across from Kosciuszko Park, steps to Binny's, Cermak Produce, Brew Brew and Aldi. Bus stop right outside your front door takes you right to the Logan Square Blue Line and everything Logan Square has to offer. There is also a Divvy Station in the park and the Healy Metra just a 12 minute walk away. Kosciuszko Park is Logan Square's largest park at 8 acres. It's known for its indoor swimming pool, walking trail and large Tudor Revival style field house, tennis courts and divvy bike station.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2015 W Race Avenue #230

Rare top floor luxury loft living in West Town. This 2 bed 2 bath spans nearly 2,000 square feet and embodies true loft architecture with 15 foot ceilings and exposed brick. Open concept kitchen ideal for entertaining with dual temp wine fridge, counter and cabinet space galore, and brand-new stainless-steel appliances. Step into the bedroom of your dreams with an oversized walk-in closet, bathroom with dual vanity, steam shower with dual body sprays. This north facing unit overlooks tree-lined Race street and also features a smart nest thermostat, touch-pad locks, and large side by side laundry. If you're looking for loft living and more space - this is it. Quick access to the expressway, million-dollar homes all around, and a short walk to dark matter coffee, Mariano's grocery, breweries, and plenty of other local bars and restaurants down Damen avenue.
Real Estatemelfosterco.com

617 9TH Avenue Avenue

Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a finished basement. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen too. Spacious backyard with an above ground pool, large deck and a brand new patio. Ready for Summer entertaining. This is a must see. This home has been well taken care of.
Chicago, ILlewkepartners.com

5349 W Galewood Avenue

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Chicago's Enclave Gated Community. Move right in and enjoy. Home boasts 9 ft tall ceilings, Lovely cherry floors throughout main level, combo living/dining room with recessed lighting, gas fireplace. Fabulous Great Room--family room just off kitchen. Lots of wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and large pantry closet. 3 bedrooms on second level. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms. Lots of closets/storage. Laundry on second level. 9' basement has family room, two bedrooms and full bath. Sump pump with battery back up. Deck just off kitchen. Fenced yard for summer fun and 2 car garage. Quiet community in the middle of the city with children's playground and a dog park. Just off Grand Ave. with bus to downtown. Easy to show. Bring all offers.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

9535-9545 W Oklahoma Avenue

Large 2 Bedroom Apartment Available! - These apartments offer a large yard for those living at this location. There are convenient locations nearby, such as Rupena’s Fine Foods and Snap Fitness. For tenants looking for some summer fun, the famous Wisconsin State Fair Park is only minutes away. Large Smoke...
Real Estatelewkepartners.com

7936 W Gregory Avenue

Rarely Available Witwicki built 2 bed 1 1/2 bath Brick Ranch home located next to a desirable unincorporated Norwood Park Township Cul-De-Sac. Meticulously maintained home. Hardwood flooring under carpeting. Living room & dining room with custom plaster crown molding. Updated galley kitchen with Porcelain flooring. Sculptured shingled Roof is 5 years old. All Newer double pane windows throughout the home. Finished dry basement with large recreation room, laundry room, workout room and extra large closet storage space. Flood control system, 100 AMP Circuit breakers. Large fenced in back yard with concrete patio. Norridge Pennoyer grade school district and Park Ridge Maine South H.S district. Close to interstate & transportation. Home is ready for you to move in or apply your own design!
Las Cruces, NMviewlascruceshomes.com

250 W Amador Avenue

$1,500,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 1 days MLS #: 2101845. Located on the hard corner of West Amador and Alameda in a prime downtown location this parcel is hard to beat. The main building has 10,366 square feet and currently separated into three separate office spaces. There are two more office spaces on the north side of the property with another 5,198 square feet. The real bonus of this property is the large 3.03 acre lot that can be developed.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1646 W Greenleaf Avenue #2S

Find condo-quality finishes and professionally managed convenience in these Rogers Park apartments. Renovations include hardwood floors, updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances including dishwashers, fresh bathroom finishes, in-unit laundry, high-speed internet, central heat and air, amazon package delivery, included onsite storage and more! Building is pet-friendly, too. Just blocks from your new apartment are the Rogers Park CTA stop, Rogers Park Chicago Public Library, grocery stores, coffee shops and dining and more. 1638 W Greenleaf is managed by Daniel Management Group, providing experienced, responsive and professional services.
Lakeville, MNsuejohnsonteam.com

16134 Foliage Avenue W Lakeville, MN 55068

3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,502 Sq Ft | Townhouse Side x Side | MLS # 6012151. Newly remodeled and updated rowhome in super convenient school district 196 neighborhood. Home features, new carpet, paint, flooring, and light fixtures. Recently updated kitchen, baths and most of the mechanicals. Tons of natural light throughout the home due to many windows. All three bedrooms on one level. All bedrooms are good size, with large closets. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Lower level bonus room could be used as a non conforming 4th bedroom which has its own closet and bathroom. Would need an egress window to be conforming. Nice quite neighborhood within walking distance of Parkview Elementary and many parks. 1 minute drive to "downtown" Apple Valley.