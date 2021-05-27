1840 W. Navarro Avenue Wolff Mechanical AC

Gorgeous Custom Built 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial Home. Featuring: Living room with hardwood and carpet flooring, crown molding, and built in's. Dining room with hardwood flooring and crown molding. Family room with hardwood flooring, crown molding, built in shelving and gas log fireplace. Relaxing Sun room with window seat and recessed lighting. Eat in kitchen features: ceramic tile flooring, island, Corean counter tops and sink, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, recipe desk and french doors leading to back yard and deck. Main floor laundry with cabinets for storage and laundry tub. Great room with skylights, recessed lights, custom moldings, gas log stove and 3 separate exit doors. On the Second floor you will find the Master bedroom featuring: hardwood flooring, crown molding, ceiling fan, gas log fireplace, window seats and 2 walk in closets. Master bathroom with ceramic tile flooring, double vanity, tile shower and 2nd floor laundry area. 3 cozy bedrooms all with ceiling fans and closets. Hall bath with vinyl flooring, double vanity and linen closet. Ascending to the basement you will find the rec room with carpet flooring, recessed lighting and door to side yard. Exterior features include: Detached over sized 2 car garage with a spacious 2nd floor, Trex decking, gazebo, hot tub, koi pond, and the entire back yard is surrounded by a vinyl privacy fence. A perfect location for that future in ground pool. This home has incredible mill work through out, and offers may custom features. Must see to appreciate.