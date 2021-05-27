Cancel
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

By Steven Smith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 713 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $646,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 4.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $452,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 127,082 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $127,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anfield Capital Management LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Anfield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $67.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,285,755 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,262,000. KE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $16.17

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson Sells 1,937 Shares

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $296,206.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,411,225.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 5.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.81. 129,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,857,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.