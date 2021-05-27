FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)
Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins' FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.