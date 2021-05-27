Cancel
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MU)

By Shelly Janes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

