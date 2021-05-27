10,878 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.