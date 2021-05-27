Cancel
10,878 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) is MACRO Consulting Group’s 7th Largest Position

MACRO Consulting Group decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.61% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 1,632 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stake Reduced by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 727.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,462 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 41,604 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Accel Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 0.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.