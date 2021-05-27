10,878 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC
Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com