Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $33.57 Average Price Target from Analysts
Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.