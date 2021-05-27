Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $33.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ternium S A#Moving Average#Average Price Target#Target Price#Stock Price#Zacks Investment Research#Ternium S A#Scotiabank#Comerica Bank#Arkadios Wealth Advisors#Eaton Vance Management#Ternium Ternium Sa#Ternium Daily Enter#Steel#Marketbeat Com#Tx Shares#Research Analysts#Company#Thestreet#Brokerages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
Country
Chile
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $13.85

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.38.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $452,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $67.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,484,709 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $815,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$1.12 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 67,766.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,276,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272,885 shares during the period. HUYA makes up approximately 1.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HUYA were worth $44,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $16.17

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Receives $240.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.60.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $24.44

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $12.82

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.
Technologymodernreaders.com

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) PT Lowered to $6.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. AUTO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,337. AutoWeb has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.