The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Keep a close track of the following tickers. These are the top gainers on Tuesday morning. Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is one of the biggest gainers on Tuesday in morning trade, as the stock gained 15.86% to trade at $2.41 as of 11:17 AM. Today, the stock saw more than 386 K shares exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959 K shares. The stock opened at $2.47 and moved within a range of $2.3500 – $2.5200. The stock has gained 9.54% over the last month. Investors are responding to the news about ALYA that came out today. Alithya wins a contract worth over C$12M with the Quebec government.