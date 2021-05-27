Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Financial Services#Bio Techne Corporation#Tech#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Market Analyst#Business Analyst#Bio Techne Co#Sec#Fmr Llc#Ibm Retirement Fund#Jjj Advisors Inc#Tech#Zacks Investment Research#Protein Sciences#Genom#Diagnostics#Marketbeat Com#Bio Techne Daily#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 821.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,789 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $50,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

1,285,755 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,285,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,262,000. KE accounts for approximately 3.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.14% of KE at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Has $686,000 Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Other institutional investors have also bought...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Information Technology Services morning gainers: Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA), Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC).

Keep a close track of the following tickers. These are the top gainers on Tuesday morning. Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) is one of the biggest gainers on Tuesday in morning trade, as the stock gained 15.86% to trade at $2.41 as of 11:17 AM. Today, the stock saw more than 386 K shares exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959 K shares. The stock opened at $2.47 and moved within a range of $2.3500 – $2.5200. The stock has gained 9.54% over the last month. Investors are responding to the news about ALYA that came out today. Alithya wins a contract worth over C$12M with the Quebec government.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Down 6.6%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.92 and last traded at $32.00. 1,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Shares Down 5.2%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.81. 129,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,857,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNCGY. HSBC upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $67.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.