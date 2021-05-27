The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com