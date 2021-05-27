Cancel
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HRB)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleH&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

www.modernreaders.com
