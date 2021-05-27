FY2021 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HRB)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.