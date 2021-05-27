Cancel
Stocks

Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $20.50

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

www.modernreaders.com
