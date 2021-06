Youri Tielemans is close to signing a new deal with Leicester City just days after firing the Foxes to their first-ever FA Cup triumph. The Telegraph report that the Belgian international has been in talks over a new long-term deal for some weeks now and that the 24-year-old midfielder is close to putting pen-to-paper to commit his future with Brendan Rodgers side after emerging as a vital first-team player for the club.