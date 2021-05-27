Cancel
France’s Total to face climate plan pressure at investor meeting

By Simon Jessop Benjamin Mallet
Reuters
 6 days ago
The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen in Rueil-Malmaison, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Several Total (TOTF.PA) shareholders plan to demonstrate their concern that the French firm is not doing enough to curb carbon emissions at its shareholder meeting on Friday, as global oil and gas companies come under growing environmental pressure.

The International Energy Agency has warned that new fossil fuel projects must stop this year if the world wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, a far faster pace than that envisaged so far by oil producers.

Total, which has faced growing investor calls in recent years to set more ambitious climate change targets, is seeking backing from shareholders for a motion on its environmental goals, which includes reaching carbon neutrality by 2050.

But several French and international investors including Meeschaert Asset Management (AM), PME, OFI, Ircantec, La Française, Sycomore and Actiam have said or confirmed to Reuters they plan to vote against the motion or abstain.

Beyond these investors, who together hold a small proportion of Total's shares, it was not immediately clear how widespread the revolt would be. Previous moves to take Total to task on its climate goals have not had enough support to change its plans.

Amundi, which is Total's fifth biggest investor, and the Norwegian oil fund, its fourth-biggest shareholder, have said they are planning to back the plan at this week's meeting.

Total said on Thursday it did not want to comment on voting intentions ahead of its AGM.

The scale of the rebellion will be keenly watched for any indications it could prompt action by Total's board.

This week a tiny hedge fund dealt a major blow to Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), unseating at least two board members in a bid to force the company to do more on climate change. read more

Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) both faced increased pushback at recent AGMs for not doing enough to align their business plans with the transition to a low-carbon economy as targeted in the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate. read more

Total remains committed to new projects and plans to increase gas production in the coming years, and is also involved in building new projects in the Arctic and East Africa.

"It remains unclear how it will meet its goals given its current pace of fossil fuel production and investments that still significantly outpace those in renewables," Actiam said.

Thirty-four signatories to Climate Action 100+, the world's leading investor initiative focused on pushing heavy emitters to accelerate their efforts, separately said Total was still not doing enough.

Total is also seeking shareholder approval to rebrand as TotalEnergies, reflecting its drive towards electricity production and investments in renewable energy.

(This story corrects paragraph six to show Amundi is the fifth biggest investor in Total)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy IndustryEntrepreneur

3 Oil Stocks That Will Survive Climate Change

If you’re looking to invest in oil stocks, you should carefully consider these two statements. First, as of June 1, 2021, the price of brent crude is up 37% for the year and is now over $70 a barrel. Second, according to the International Energy Administration (IEA), the share of renewable energy sources in the global energy mix may reach 36% in 2040. That’s a 157% increase from the 19% share renewables had in 2019.
Energy Industrytrust.org

OPEC, Russia seen gaining from climate activist wins

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Climate activists who scored big wins against Western majors last week had some unlikely cheerleaders in the oil capitals of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Russia. Defeats in the courtroom and boardroom mean Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron are all under pressure to cut...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

BP puts $220M toward U.S. solar projects

Oil major BP is investing $220 million in U.S. solar projects as it seeks to expand its renewables portfolio, the company announced on Tuesday. The projects it purchased will be spread across 12 states, with much of it going to power Texas and the Midwest. It will amount to 9...
Energy Industrybankingexchange.com

Oil Majors Hit By Activist Interventions on Climate

Some of the world’s largest oil and gas companies face significant change following victories for climate activists in the past few days. ExxonMobil saw two of its board directors unseated at its shareholder meeting on May 26, to be replaced by nominees from activist hedge fund Engine No 1. This was the first time in the oil major’s history that directors were not appointed by the company directly.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Investment in energy to increase 10% to $1.9 trillion: IEA

Global investment in energy is forecast to increase by nearly 10 percent in 2021 to USD 1.9 trillion, a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. Global power sector investment is set to increase by around 5 percent in 2021 to more than USD 820 billion, after staying flat in 2020.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

It's time for investors to take a lead on climate policy

While many leading Wall Street firms are making climate pledges, these are not always backed up with action. Investment firms must now integrate public climate policy into their business objectives and activities. Doing so will help meet net-zero pledges, keep increasingly ESG-focused investors onside - and will benefit their bottom...
Industrythewealthrace.com

Flying and Climate: Airlines Under Pressure to Cut Emissions

The worst of the pandemic could also be over for airways, however the business faces one other looming disaster: an accounting over its contribution to local weather change. The business is beneath rising strain to do one thing to cut back and finally get rid of emissions from journey, but it surely gained’t be straightforward. Some options, like hydrogen gasoline cells, are promising, but it surely’s unclear when they are going to be obtainable, if ever. That leaves firms with few choices: They’ll make tweaks to squeeze out efficiencies, watch for know-how to enhance or make investments as we speak to assist make viable choices for the longer term.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Energy transition spurs hiring spree in metals trading

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - Trafigura, Gunvor Group and Bluecrest Capital Management have hired traders as they seek to profit from an infrastructure boom spurred by the global energy transition, six sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Robust manufacturing activity, as the world emerges from pandemic lockdowns and as...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Investment firms form Seagust JV to bid for Norway offshore wind

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Investment firms Arendals Fossekompani (AFK) and Ferd have formed an offshore wind joint venture named Seagust to seek acreage in an upcoming tender in their native Norway, the companies said on Wednesday. The venture will join several others that plan to bid in Norway’s first...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Russia aims to make Sakhalin island carbon neutral by 2025

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia aims to make the fossil-fuel rich Pacific island of Sakhalin carbon neutral by 2025, and later to extend the ambition to its top oil production province in western Siberia, a deputy prime minister said. Along with the world’s other leading oil producing nations – Saudi Arabia...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Big Oil's green-spending boost isn't enough, IEA says

(June 2): The oil and gas industry is set to boost investments in clean energy this year, but that still won’t be enough to put the world on a path to limit a dangerous rise in global temperatures. That’s the view of the International Energy Agency, which expects traditional fossil-fuel...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway is holding its first tender for offshore wind farm licences later this year, attracting interest from a wide range of companies. The government has earmarked two areas in the North Sea to accommodate up to 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of floating and bottom-fixed wind turbine capacity.
Energy Industrymarketscale.com

BP Bolsters Clean Energy Push With U.S. Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) — BP Plc made a big stride in reaching its low-carbon generation target with a brace of solar power deals unveiled Tuesday. The oil and gas giant agreed to buy 9 gigawatts of solar projects in the U.S. from 7X Energy, London-based BP said in a statement. It’s joint venture Lightsource BP is also entering the Greek market with a 640-megawatt solar development it won at auction in partnership with local company Kiefer TEK.
Energy Industrychemistryworld.com

Shell to sell US refinery stake to Mexican state-owned petroleum company

Pemex will take full control of Deer Park refinery, as Mexico’s president moves to gain energy independence. Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its 50% share of the Deer Park oil refinery near Houston, US, to Mexican state-owned petroleum company Pemex for just under $589 million (£415 million), pending regulatory approval. Pemex already holds the other 50% stake in Deer Park. Shell will continue to operate the adjacent petrochemicals facility.