President Joe Biden to meet Queen Elizabeth

US President Joe Biden will reportedly meet Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals when he visits the UK next month. President Joe Biden will meet Queen Elizabeth next month. The White House are reportedly finalising plans for the US leader and his wife Jill to meet the British monarch when he flies to the UK for the Group of 7 summit in Cornwall, with the visit expected to take place after the conference and before the 78-year-old president flies to Brussels, Belgium, for a Nato meeting on 14 June.