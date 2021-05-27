Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Noel Gallagher: I'm only good at smoking weed and talking football

femalefirst.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Oasis star Noel Gallagher says he has no technical music skills and he is only good at "smoking weed and talking about Manchester City". Noel Gallagher says the only good things he is good at are "smoking weed and talking about Manchester City". Despite being one of the greatest...

www.femalefirst.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Liam Gallagher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Music Business#Smoking Weed#Good Music#Younger Brother#Sky Arts#Oasis#Veteran#Star#Stage Panicking#Man City#Manchester City#Artists#Life Skills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

The Coral took Noel Gallagher’s advice for new album

The Coral took Noel Gallagher’s advice to release ‘Coral Island’ as a double album. The straight-talking ex-Oasis rocker told his pals in the ‘In The Morning’ group that they shouldn’t worry about how their music will do on streaming service Spotify, and stick the extensive 24-song collection on a 2CD LP, instead of fans having to wait a few months in between records.
CelebritiesantiMUSIC

Noel Gallagher Named Record Store Day UK Ambassador

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher has been named as the 2021 Record Store Day UK Ambassador. The Oasis rocker has a long history of supporting indie record stores as both a music fan and music creator, having issued five Record Store Day releases which have been amongst the event's best-selling vinyl. "Record...
MusicPurcell Register

Noel Gallagher: Lockdown has given me so many new songs

Noel Gallagher says the "biggest benefit" of the coronavirus lockdown was the time he had to write new songs. The former Oasis guitarist - who lives with his wife Sara MacDonald and their two sons, Donovan, 13, and 10-year-old Sonny - has "hated every single day of lockdown" in the UK but he admits being stuck at home was good for him creatively because it gave him a chance to re-visit ideas that he had lying around for fresh tracks.
Musiczapgossip.com

Noel Gallagher: Oasis’ legacy set in stone

Noel Gallagher doesn’t need to reform Oasis because the legacy of the band is “set in stone”. The ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ hitmaker and his brother Liam are always being asked to reunite as a group, but Noel doesn’t see the point because the band will always have a great legacy.
Combat SportsA.V. Club

Thank you, Noel Gallagher, for teaching Ewan McGregor to lightsaber fight

Stunt coordinator and performer Nick Gillard has had a pretty exciting career, nabbing credits on such iconic films as Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade, Aliens, and the Star Wars prequel films. But despite the years of hard work he spent training the cast of George Lucas’ second trilogy, Ewan McGregor is out here telling Jimmy Kimmel that none other than Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher taught young Obi-Wan how to lightsaber. Sorry, Nick, maybe wake us when you wrote “Wonderwall.”
CelebritiesMonster Children

Liam and Noel Gallagher Reveal What They’ve Been Working On

You might remember back in February, when journalist sleuths discovered that Liam and Noel Gallagher quietly registered a joint film production company named Kosmic Kyte Ltd. Well, the reason for such covert movements has finally been revealed, and Oasis fans should be pretty chuffed because a documentary is officially in the works. The brothers will be executive producers on a film about one of their most iconic concerts from the 90s: Knebworth, a live show that saw upwards of 250,000 Oasis fanatics come through across just two nights, when the Brit band was truly at the peak of their popularity. Seriously—around 4% of the country’s population applied for tickets, so if that doesn’t tell you all you need to know about the stratospheric stardom of Oasis in ’96, you’re going to need to hold out for the concert doco.
MusicNME

Noel Gallagher: “Liam hated ‘Wonderwall’, he said it was trip-hop”

Noel Gallagher has claimed that Liam Gallagher hated ‘Wonderwall’, before the track later became one of Oasis’ defining hits. Speaking in the latest edition of MOJO magazine, Noel also said that his estranged brother thought the track had its roots in trip-hop – the genre popularised by Bristol artists such as Massive Attack, Tricky and Portishead in the 1990s.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Liam and Noel Gallagher to Produce Oasis Documentary on 1996 Knebworth Concert

Oasis fans can finally look forward to a new collaboration from Liam and Noel Gallagher — a documentary about the band’s famed Knebworth Concert in 1996. According to reports, the untitled docu will be directed by Jake Scott — who has been responsible for music videos from Oasis, R.E.M., U2, The Verve and The Rolling Stones — produced by RSA Film and executive produced by the Gallagher brothers. “It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event,” Scott said in a statement, reiterating that there will be “no on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections.”
MusicNME

Noel Gallagher says the “biggest benefit” of lockdown was writing new music

Noel Gallagher has discussed his time in lockdown, saying that the “biggest benefit” of the period was all the new music he wrote. Last week, Gallagher announced details of a Greatest Hits album from his High Flying Birds, with ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ celebrating a decade of the band and being revealed alongside a brand new song called ‘We’re On Our Way Now’.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Oasis Reunion Would Be ‘Compromise’ for Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher made another attempt at explaining why he wasn’t interested in an Oasis reunion, saying that working in a band was a “compromise” he didn’t feel like making. A breakdown in the feisty relationship with brother and singer Liam brought the group to an end in 2009, but speculation...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Noel Gallagher definitely, not maybe, has a favourite child

Noel Gallagher has broken the cardinal rule of parenting by admitting his has a favourite child. Noel Gallagher is running the risk of creating sibling rivalry in his house by admitting he has a favourite son. The Oasis legend and his wife Sara MacDonald have two boys, Donovan, 13, and...