Jay-Z only learned to swim when his daughter Blue Ivy was born in 2012. The hip-hop veteran – who also has three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé – has revealed he couldn’t swim until his first child was born, and only had lessons then because he wanted to make sure that when his little girl started swimming, that he would be able to rescue Blue, nine, if she ever got into any trouble in the water.