Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 636,220 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sirius Xm Holdings Inc#Financial Advisors#Stock Investors#Bnp Paribas#Nasdaq Inc#Equity Investment#Sirius Xm Holdings Inc#Siri#Sec#Allworth Financial Lp#Credit Suisse Group#Zacks Investment Research#Peg#Sirius Xm#Marketbeat Com#Xm Holdings#Sirius Xm Stock#Sirius Xm Daily#Paribas Arbitrage#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 31,245 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 110.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rossmore Private Capital Purchases Shares of 2,150 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Rafferty...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

15,760 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,760 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 223 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,829 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MACRO Consulting Group Purchases 196 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expands By 41.8%

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Price at $24.44

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.44.