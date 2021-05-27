BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 636,220 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,452 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 636,220 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA's holdings in Sirius XM were worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.