BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 636,220 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.