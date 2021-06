PharmStars is the first and only pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. PharmStars announces the launch of its global digital health accelerator to transform how pharma and startups do business. PharmStars is the first and only non-proprietary accelerator for digital health startups that wish to improve their ability to engage with pharma as clients and partners. For its pharma members, PharmStars offers premium access to a curated group of the most promising digital health startups that align with their digital health strategy. The first cohort of startups will begin the program on September 1.