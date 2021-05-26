US 36 Westbound McCaslin Bike-n-Ride Shelter
The US 36 Westbound McCaslin Bike-n-Ride Shelter, located at the Park & Ride-US-36/McCaslin, is a great way to use your bike for longer journeys. Bike-n-Ride Shelters provide secure and weather-protected bicycle storage for people making connections to and from local or regional transit routes. Combine a bus trip and bike ride by using the shelter to complete your trip! Your bike will be secure and sheltered from the snow and rain and you'll no longer have to load your bike on and off the bus.