US 36 Westbound McCaslin Bike-n-Ride Shelter

Boulder County on Thursday reached a landmark goal with 70% of the eligible population now vaccinated with at least one course of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a very important milestone for the entire community, so we can return to doing the things we love the most,” said Indira Gujral, BCPH communicable disease and emergency management division manager, in an email. “We can see and hug our loved ones. COVID-19 has changed our lives and in this past year we have adapted to many changes. We are thankful to each individual who decided to get vaccinated, and we encourage those who have not received a vaccine to make an appointment today and help us get to our next milestone.”