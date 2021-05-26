Cancel
Boulder County, CO

US 36 Westbound McCaslin Bike-n-Ride Shelter

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US 36 Westbound McCaslin Bike-n-Ride Shelter, located at the Park & Ride-US-36/McCaslin, is a great way to use your bike for longer journeys. Bike-n-Ride Shelters provide secure and weather-protected bicycle storage for people making connections to and from local or regional transit routes. Combine a bus trip and bike ride by using the shelter to complete your trip! Your bike will be secure and sheltered from the snow and rain and you’ll no longer have to load your bike on and off the bus.

Boulder, CObizwest.com

Census estimates: Boulder growth slows as families flock to Weld

The latest county-level population estimates show that all four counties that comprise the Northern Front Range grew between the summers of 2019 and 2020. But while Larimer and Boulder counties were hindered by the lack of foreign migration during the pandemic, Weld County continued its growth trajectory because more families are having kids there.
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

What Times-Call readers said this week

Here is a selection of comments on stories posted by the Times-Call on its Facebook page May 8-14, 2021. Betty Garcia-Godina: When they say off, it will be off to many. Cheers to those that will continue for your reasons. I sure will use mine during the winter. David Huscher:...
Boulder County, COtribuneledgernews.com

Boulder County AIDS Project hosts virtual candlelight vigil

May 14—A virtual candlelight vigil to remember local people who have died of AIDS-related complications is set for Sunday. The Boulder County AIDS Project and the Interfaith AIDS Coalition of Boulder County are hosting the virtual memorial, which is part of the annual International AIDS Candlelight Memorial held around the world. The memorial starts at 7 p.m. Sunday. To join through Zoom, go to tinyurl.com/8kz2e24z.
Longmont, COThe Tribune

Large plot of ag land outside of Longmont trades for $6.65M

LONGMONT — A roughly 37-acre parcel of mostly agricultural land in unincorporated Boulder County just outside of Longmont recently sold for $6.65 million, county property records show. The seller of the property, located south of St. Vrain Road and west of the Vance Brand Municipal Airport, was Dog Gone Pastures...
Erie, CODaily Camera

Area is buzzing as swarm season arrives for honey bees

It’s swarm season for honey bees and the area is buzzing with colonies. While it may look disconcerting, residents need not worry. According to a weekly update from the Erie town administrator, the Boulder County Beekeepers Association will collect swarms free of charge. Community members can call the Swarm Hotline...
Boulder County, COReporterHerald.com

Boulder County to align its mask mandate with state’s on Sunday

Boulder County Public Health largely will follow suit with Colorado’s new mask rules, which no longer requires residents to wear masks in most public settings. Gov. Jared Polis also announced Friday that all remaining statewide public health orders put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will end June 1.
Boulder County, COColorado Daily

CDPHE reports 8 coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County

The state reported eight new coronavirus outbreaks in Boulder County this week, including at a youth sports club, several restaurants and a rehabilitation center. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s weekly outbreak report, released Wednesday, shows.outbreaks were determined at Boco Volleyball Club, Longmont; Little People’s Landing, Louisville; Subway, Boulder; Wahoo’s Fish Tacos, Longmont; FedEx Ship Center, Boulder County; Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, Longmont; My Second Home Bilingual Nursery & School, Lafayette; and Accel at Longmont.
Longmont, COColorado Daily

Main osprey camera at Longmont’s Boulder County Fairgrounds repaired

Longmont’s main osprey nest camera is working once again. Two cameras, one over the nest and one on the ground, live stream what’s happening at the Boulder County Fairground’s nest, just east of the Cattail Pond. Camera one, the main camera over the nest, began experiencing technical difficulties on April 8.
Boulder County, COColorado Daily

Boulder County reaches vaccination milestone

Boulder County on Thursday reached a landmark goal with 70% of the eligible population now vaccinated with at least one course of a COVID-19 vaccine. “This is a very important milestone for the entire community, so we can return to doing the things we love the most,” said Indira Gujral, BCPH communicable disease and emergency management division manager, in an email. “We can see and hug our loved ones. COVID-19 has changed our lives and in this past year we have adapted to many changes. We are thankful to each individual who decided to get vaccinated, and we encourage those who have not received a vaccine to make an appointment today and help us get to our next milestone.”