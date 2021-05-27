Cancel
Maine State

Limiting facial recognition in Maine

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in technology can cause concerns about privacy and safety. That's an issue one bill in Maine's legislature is addressing.

Law EnforcementEngadget

Amazon extends ban on police use of its facial recognition software

Two years ago reports revealed that Amazon was providing facial recognition software for use by police departments, even as questions arose about the bias, privacy and potentially life-destroying errors that could result. A year ago Amazon announced a one year moratorium on such use of its Rekognition platform, and now Reuters reports that instead of letting the ban expire, Amazon has extended it "until further notice."
TechnologyEngadget

Washington DC dismantles its secretive facial recognition system

Last fall, we learned that Washington, DC police used a previously-undisclosed facial recognition system to identify a protester who allegedly punched a law enforcement officer during the June 2020 Lafayette Square riots. Privacy advocates will be happy to know that the system, which was used by 14 federal and local agencies, is being shut down soon. As reported by The Washington Post, the National Capital Region Facial Recognition Investigative Leads System (NCRFRILS) will no longer be used thanks to a new Virginia state law that goes into effect on July 1st.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Campaigners predict U.S. federal facial recognition regulation

Amazon’s move to make its moratorium on sales of facial recognition to U.S law enforcement indefinite is adding to the sense of a vacuum for new federal legislation. Campaigners hope for and predict new legislation soon at the federal level, according to the MIT Technology Review. Much of the backlash...
Worcester County, MDThe Dispatch

Local Teens Create Solution For Phone’s Facial Recognition Mask Issue

BERLIN – Two local teenagers worked together to solve a problem that’s been frustrating cell phone users since the pandemic began. While anyone who uses facial recognition to unlock their cell phone knows face masks have stymied the practice, most simply noted the inconvenience and moved on. Worcester Technical High School students Myra Cropper and Daniel Juarez decided to solve the problem.
TechnologyEngadget

Clearview AI's facial recognition tech comes under fire in Europe

Privacy groups in Europe have filed complaints against Clearview AI for allegedly breaking privacy laws by scraping billions of photos from social media sites like Facebook, Bloomberg has reported. Watchdog groups like Privacy International have taken legal action against the company in Austria, France, Greece, Italy and the UK, telling regulators that the practices "are incredibly invasive and dangerous."
Minoritiesbiometricupdate.com

BBC addresses facial recognition bias issues in new Click episode

A new episode of BBC Click recently discussed the issues caused by facial recognition biases, and how they affect people on a daily basis. Conducted by Spencer Kelly and Lara Lewington, the program opened with the acknowledgment of racial issues still present in today’s society, and how discrimination can (unwittingly) be embedded into the code of next-gen technologies, including biometrics.
Law EnforcementBrookings Institution

Mandating fairness and accuracy assessments for law enforcement facial recognition systems

Fraser Sampson, the newly appointed Commissioner overseeing biometrics and surveillance cameras in the United Kingdom, made headlines recently when he opposed facial recognition technology (FRT) bans in favor of allowing police to “reasonably use” the new technology to do their job. This sounds sensible since the technology promises to increase the effectiveness of policing, but what exactly is reasonable use?
Technologyacm.org

Facial Recognition Software Results in Few Arrests, Raises Concerns

Clearview AI is a web-based platform that allows users to submit pictures for possible matches in a database of more than 3 billion images pulled from open source websites, including news sites and social media, according to the company's web page. The company also boasted of a 100% accuracy rate...
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft and Amazon Sued Over Facial Recognition Technology

In big tech legal battles, the current landscape is mostly dominated by Epic Games lawsuit against Apple over App Store revenue. However, there is also a class action lawsuit involving Microsoft and Amazon currently ongoing. According to the plaintiffs, both companies did not seek consent from Illinois residents before using...
InternetTriple Pundit

This Group Is Leading the Pushback Against Facial Recognition Software

The fight against facial recognition software and its inherent racial bias is far from over. But even if the larger technology companies say they have curbed their development of these technologies, one group in particular still isn’t having it: And now, the nonprofit is using its soapbox to warn consumers about potential risks.
TechnologyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Subjected Uighurs to Cruel Tests of Facial Recognition Systems: Report

The Chinese government subjected members of its Muslim Uighur minority to dehumanizing tests to develop a facial recognition software that graphs a target’s emotions. A software engineer told the BBC, “The Chinese government use Uighurs as test subjects for various experiments just like rats are used in laboratories.” The engineer said subjects were locked into “restraint chairs” in police stations throughout the Xinjiang province where a camera would analyze their face and produce a pie chart graphing their emotions. A red piece of the circle would indicate a negative, anxious state, according to the BBC. The software engineer said the program was intended for “pre-judgement without any credible evidence.” Xinjiang is home to the Chinese government’s “re-education centers,” where authorities have detained more than a million members of the minority group without evidence, prompting international outcry from human rights groups and governments.
Public Safetytechdigest.tv

Tech Digest daily round up: Facial recognition tech used in Swansea

More arrests are due to be made this week and facial recognition will be used to trace others following violent disorder in Swansea, police have said. Seven arrests have already been made after cars were burnt out and windows smashed in Mayhill on Thursday…Seven officers were injured during the incident on Waun-Wen Road and families described being trapped in their homes. “We’ve identified a further eight people and we have a team of specialist officers who are working relentlessly to bring these offenders to justice,” Mark Travis, Assistant Chief Constable of South Wales Police told BBC Radio Wales. “We will be making more arrests this week.” He added: “Today we will be using our facial matching technology and we’re going to use that to identify everybody. It works really well with masks. “It takes key points on your face, around your eyes and key features and it compares them to previous photos we have. BBC.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HIT Consultant

Imprivata Launches First-to-Market Mobile Facial Recognition Solution

– Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, together with technology partners Aware and IDEMIA, today introduced an innovative mobile facial recognition solution, taking advanced security technology and enhancing and simplifying it for application to unique healthcare requirements. – The solution enables seamless self-enrollment by the prescribers for electronic prescriptions...
Electronicsopenaccessgovernment.org

Facial Recognition Technology: A tool for 21st century policing

Suzanne Gallagher, Associate, BCL Solicitors LLP, explains the current legal position in the balance between human rights, privacy and the use of biometric technology by the police and other groups. Facial Recognition Technology (‘FRT’) is being increasingly adopted by law enforcement, equipping police officers with digital tools that were previously...
Technologytechhq.com

EU privacy debate rages regarding facial recognition firm Clearview AI

Privacy organizations last month complained to regulators in five European countries over the practices of Clearview AI, a company that has built a powerful facial recognition database using images “scraped” from the web. Clearview’s use of images – including those from people’s social media accounts – to offer biometrics services...
Technologyjack-clark.net

Import AI 251: Korean GPT-3; facial recognition industrialization; faking fingerprints with GANs

Want to know what the industrialization of facial recognition looks like? Read this. …Paper from Alibaba shows what happens at the frontier of surveillance…. Researchers with Alibaba, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Shenzhen Technology University, and the National University of Singapore are trying to figure out how to train large-scale facial recognition systems more efficiently. They’ve just published a paper about some of the nuts-and-bolts needed to train neural nets at scales of greater than 10 million to 100 million distinct facial identities.
King County, WAKUOW

King County bans facial recognition software in government agencies

The King County Sheriff's Office cannot use facial recognition technology. Neither can any other county agency. That’s thanks to a new law approved unanimously by the King County Council on Tuesday. King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles sponsored the bill. “Profits of major tech and security industries do not outweigh anyone’s...
GamblingZDNet

Banned gamblers in South Australia to be found using facial recognition tech

A large amount of South Australian gaming rooms now have facial recognition technology installed in a bid to find individuals that have been banned from gambling. The tech, installed in over 80% of venues that offer gambling, including pubs, clubs, and casinos, has been delivered by Vix Vizion, in partnership with Cradlepoint.