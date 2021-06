TROY — It was “more than a feeling” that inspired the genesis of local rock band Rusted Reserve, said founding member Jason Rhoads. “Just something inside of me; I had music that I knew I needed — I had something better that I knew I needed to do. And I had music inside me that needed out,” said Rhoads on switching to original music after years of playing covers. “It’s fun, and fulfilling, if you want to play music (in a cover band), but to play your own music on stage and have people shake their heads and nod and smile is a whole different feeling.”