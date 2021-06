Friends Reunion has happened already and soon we will all get to see what our beloved six friends did when they returned to their apartment in New York and also at the Central Perk. The trailer of the episode has left everyone screaming. The familiar surrounding, the same faces and some really nostalgic games have left everyone in awe of it. Chandler, Joey, Monica and Rachel will play the game again which last time cost the girls their apartment. David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Mathew Perry, Matt Leblanc and Lisa Kudrow are all returning for the special episode. The episode is directed by Ben Winston. It was supposed to be shot last year but COVID-19 derailed the plans. Friends Reunion To Stream In India On ZEE5; Streaming Dates Yet To Be Announced.