A medical manufacturing company plans to hire 60 permanent positions throughout the Valley. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. is holding its first in-person two-day job fair starting on Tuesday, May 25 in Scottsdale. The Pennsylvania-based company operates in 50 locations around the world, including one in Scottsdale and two in Tempe, and produces more than 40 billion medical components a year. These components supply pharmaceuticals giants such as Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly, including in the fight against Covid-19.