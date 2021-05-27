3115 N 69th Pl

Welcome to 55 Martha's Haven Place. An absolute gem of a house that has been completely renovated and immaculately kept. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and walking distance to the off-leash park, playgrounds, and schools. No stone has been left unturned in this property, and the care and detail that was taken to renovate are above par. Starting with an exquisite new kitchen with stone countertops, black stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets with specialized functional drawers designed for specific tasks such as disposal unit, cleaning supplies, and of course a lazy Susan that spins all the way around and locks in place for convenience. The kitchen island has several drawers around it for storage, including push-in cabinets on the back of the island. Truly an exceptional kitchen. The open concept floor plan is excellent for entertaining guests and enjoying the patio area in the maintenance-free back yard which is ideal for barbecuing and sitting around the fire pit area. Everything has been upgraded, the roof, the windows, the siding, the doors, all brand new! When you walk into the house you are greeted by the rich luxury laminate plank flooring and the large living area with an abundance of windows and natural light. On the main level, you will also find a large closet the powder room with porcelain tile, and the laundry room with a new washer and dryer. On the upper level, there are 3 spacious bedrooms, a linen closet, and 2 full bathrooms. The large master bedroom features a re-designed en-suite bathroom with his/her sinks, porcelain tile, bathtub, and a stand-up jet shower with 10 mm glass doors. The fully finished basement features a brand new wet bar area with plenty of cabinets and a refrigerator, a fully renovated bathroom, bedroom, and living area. And finally, the oversized double garage with plenty of room for storage is an excellent addition to this home. Call today to schedule your private showing today.