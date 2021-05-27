Cancel
House Rent

3115 N 69th Pl

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUnit 1 at 69th Place "*** - This fully upgraded and remodeled unit is located near old town Scottsdale. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter top, and all new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Unit has programmable, shower, nest thermostat and wireless ring door bell. There is a stacked washer dryer. There are new tiles throughout the entire unit. Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, restaurants, airport, entertainment and sports facilities such as golf courses and spring training.

Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9487 Satinleaf Pl

AMAZING GOLF & WATER LOCATION! Spectacular highly sought after Valencia model combines Luxury Living & Quality Craftsmanship. This 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 3 Car Garage home with Porte Cochere for 4th car parking is on the 4th hole in Prestigious Parkland Golf & Country Club. This highly upgraded former model features 2 wood burning fireplaces, impact windows & doors, golden 24 x 24 Travertine and hand scraped wood floors throughout, entertaining kitchen w/stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, built in refrigerator & apron sink, French doors lead to covered patio from kitchen & family room. Great room with 24' ceilings, wet bar with SubZero wine fridge, sliders & windows that lead to a side patio. AMAZING SUNSETS from private pool with paver decking via a Northern Exposure. Please take 3D Tour!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

721 NE 69th Street

Tastefully Designed & Renovated, One Story ''Key West Ranch'' is situated on a fully enclsd Priv Sunlit Lot w/ 80+ Water-front & ''No Fixed-Bridges'', Truly a Desirable Lot in ''Boca Harbour'', Featuring an Open Floor Plan boasting its Chef Kitchen & Lrg Ctr Island with Custom Refinements thru-out all Features & Fixtures. A Formal Dining Rm, Lvg Rm, & Den divides Bdrm Wings. Separate Master Suite & Lounge has xtra space for Gym/Desk+Ensuite Spa & Walk-In Closets and other ''wing'' has 2 BED +Wlk-in Clsts and lgr Bathrm+ Linen+ Xtra lvg Space. Dreamy In/Outdoor Lvg accessed by Glass Wall Sliders w/ spacious grounds of Resort-Style Salt Wtr Pool/Spa +Trek Dock w/ Yacht Dockage +Elec/Water + 10K lb Elev. BoatLift w/ an add'l DriveOn PWC Dock. All grounds cvd by Green Lush artificial grass & p.
pontevedrafocus.com

2591 Tramore Pl

This fantastic 4/2 is perfect for your family. Beautiful wainscoting and crown molding compliment the dining room. The office is perfect those working from home and the brick fireplace makes that family room feel like home. Lighter cabinets and Corian counters make the kitchen feel bright and open! The home is a 3 way split creating privacy for everyone. Enjoy evenings on the screened porch. This one checks all the boxes!! I think you will love it as much as I do! ***OPEN HOUSE 2-5 SUNDAY 6/27***
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

8258 NW 36th Pl

HUGE Master Bedroom with a huge walk-in closet. Granit flooring throughout the 1st floor. A gorgeous enormous family room with a soaring vaulted ceiling. Inside laundry room. Two assigned and one guest parking space right in front of the house. This Home is only one of three that is a...
Real Estatepontevedrafocus.com

304 W Pisa Pl

Great investment opportunity! 2 Bedroom + Bonus Loft area upstairs with 2.5 baths Townhouse available! Tenant in place until 01/27/2022 and would love to renew their lease! Tuscany Village is a beautiful Pool neighborhood close to shopping, I-95, Restaurants, and 10 mins to the beach! Ideal location for the Jacksonville professional! This home offers all new carpeting on first floor! Laminate flooring on 2nd level and custom built-in window bench and bookshelves in bedroom 2! Quant and cozy space with 1 car garage! A must see! Please provide 24 hour advance notice for all showings.
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

7735 Stanway Pl #7735

LOOK NO FURTHER! Absolutely beautiful 3/2 townhouse in the heart of Boca Raton. This property boasts complete hurricane impact doors and windows. Roof was replaced in 2016. Air conditioning was completely replaced in Oct of 2020. Newer flooring, appliances, kitchen, bath and original fireplace. This home has three patio / seating areas and a lovely spa in the back yard. It backs up to a wonderful green area with large shade trees as a back drop. Property does not back up to neighbors and offers great privacy. If location is a top priority, this home has it. It's located a short distance from restaurants, entertainment, synagogues and places of worship. Multiple offers are expected so don't hesitate on showing this property. Bring your fussiest buyer! Schedule via show assist.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

443 10th St NE

Capitol Hill 1BR - Light filled one bedroom a short walk from Union Station, a Giant grocery, Whole Foods, and bustling H St. Close to Eastern Market too! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen including dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave. Great bay windows create a perfect nook for a desk or table. The entrance for the property is at ground level, with no stairs blocking the light. Utilities are separately metered. Washer/dryer in unit. PET FRIENDLY! Score: 88 (Very Walkable) Transportation Score: 81 Bike Score: 96.
Real Estate806homes.com

7003 Foxtail Pine Pl

Own a beautiful home in The Woodlands, tucked away on a secluded cul de sac, overlooking a peaceful setting! This home offers a large open floor plan highlighted by a double sided, brick fireplace shared by the office/den, hand scraped hardwood floors in the living areas and bedrooms, and a formal dining area that leads you into the gorgeous kitchen w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The remote master suite & bathroom is and complete w/ tray ceilings, a jetted tub, heated tile floors, walk-in shower and a generous size walk in closet. Additional features of this home include a spacious utility room, an oversized garage w/ a walkthrough storage closet, and great outdoor living areas w/ two large patios! MUST SEE!
exitrealestategallery.com

2120 Raymonds Pl

Tons of potential on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on 1.18 acres with a 1 stall garage and pond access. Huge front screened covered porch. This home needs a full rehab but there's plenty of room left to make the rehab worth your while. Very nice lot with huge beautiful trees and part of a large pond is accessible from the property.
bayareahomesearch.com

1073 Foxglove Pl 103

Luxurious modern living & contemporary style in this Orchard Park townhome. Like-new model home with exquisite details from top to bottom. Ideal open floorplan and urban loft-style design with high ceilings, white brick & large windows for lots of natural light. Living space opens to dining area, gourmet kitchen, and private balcony. Sleek & modern kitchen features high-end Bosch appliances, white subway tile backsplash, granite counters, statement pendant lighting, & center island with bar seating. Bright & airy primary bedroom includes walk-in closet and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, granite counters, recessed lighting & tile flooring. 2nd bedroom with full ensuite bath. Smart home automation, in-unit laundry & attached 2-car garage. Thoughtfully designed complex with clubhouse, multiple outdoor seating areas, expansive lawn, & playground. Located just a few blocks to Sprouts grocery, shopping & restaurants, 8 min. to Costco & convenient freeway access for commuter ease.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

9512 NW 80th Pl

Amazing opportunity to own this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Westwood Community. The house features brand new backsplash and upgraded granite counter tops, new hurricane windows and doors, new landscaping, new PVC privacy fence with a huge yard for children and pets. Freshly painted interior house, ceramic tile and laminate throughout. Part of Westwood Community access to two community pools and club house. Currently a member of ABP (Area Beautification Program) which is an optional program through community for $58 a month. Gives you grass cutting twice a month, house painting once every five years which is scheduled for 2022, and resealing of the driveway. Solar panels were installed in 2020 reducing electric costs dramatically! This Home won't last!!!ALL AGES COMMUNITY.
remax.ca

12 OSPREY PL

Investment opportunity in Paradise! Great two apartment home and large storage shed! Spacious living on the main with great eat in kitchen-lots of cabinet/counter space and island! Main floor has 3 bedrooms (spacious master). There is a large family/rec-room area in the basement for the main unit. The bright basement has a two bedroom registered apartment. Live in comfort, let the tenant help pay your mortgage or rent out both units as an investment to grow your wealth! Back yard is landscaped and fully fenced, lots of room for entertaining and parking for guest/tenants. Close to major amenities (convenience stores, fast food restaurants, major banks, shopping plaza, Sobeys, NLC, recreation centre) main and cross-town highways, and walking trails. (id:7668)
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

6010 Paula Marie Pl

Welcome to Paula Marie. This lovely ranch home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Upon entering you'll find the living room with open floor plan dining area which includes a fireplace. The kitchen cabinets, countertops, and flooring (Spring 2019) have been recently updated. 3 bedrooms and a renovated bathroom (May 2019) complete the home. The backyard is fully fenced and has a great patio for entertaining.
Real Estateremax.ca

6251 SABLEWOOD PL

This ideally located three bedroom, hugely popular Minto Manhattan Townhome is available to move into right away! The open concept main floor is brightly lit by the sun that flows through the back windows. Brand new stove and both an island and breakfast bar complete the kitchen. Main floor and all of upstairs have laminate flooring and the fully finished basement boasts a cozy rec room with fireplace and a separate office. Your backyard is fully fenced and lots of room on the deck to BBQ and enjoy the summer nights! Seller will be reviewing offers on Tuesday June 29th at 5pm, but will consider pre-emptive offers.
Wilton Manors, FLmandelwillsell.com

1125 NE 16th Pl #213

Near the fun and eclectic lifestyle of Wilton Manors but with a quiet resort feel around the pool and walking paths through gardens. This small bldg of 26 units offers a great location and a gentle atmosphere. Rarely on the market. This updated 2nd-floor corner unit with granite countertops, stainless appliances, newer a/c, and wood laminate flooring. Only one neighbor next door and a tenant in place at $1400/mon until April 2022. Pets are allowed up to a combined weight of 50 lbs. Affordable maintenance and bldg has reserves. Walled with gate security. One parking space plus plenty of guest parking. Showings will be within 2 days of contract acceptance. Accordion shutters for stress-free storm season. Please use pictures for guidance and feel free to call with questions.
Real Estateremax.ca

11 TILTING PL

TO BE BUILT - A brand new cozy 2 bed, 2 full bath grade entry bungalow with main floor laundry. Open concept living area. Ideal for downsizing or a starter home. A full basement with lots of storage or have it developed to your needs. To be built on a cul-de-sac lot in Castle View Estates with a view of Octagon Pond. Select your own colours and finishes. Allowances for cabinets, flooring and light fixtures $16,500 hst included. Hst rebate to be assigned back to the vendor on closing. 1 or 2 tonne mini split optional. (id:153)
Real Estatechoosethepricegroup.com

3102 Maywood Pl

This lovely three-bed and two-bath home is located near the Watterson Expressway. The kitchen comes equipped with newly installed stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and white cabinets. The fully fenced in backyard comes with a nice patio area and a detached 1 car garage. The home's HVAC was recently installed in June 2021. Schedule your tour today!
Real Estateremax.ca

55 MARTHAS HAVEN PL NE

Welcome to 55 Martha's Haven Place. An absolute gem of a house that has been completely renovated and immaculately kept. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street and walking distance to the off-leash park, playgrounds, and schools. No stone has been left unturned in this property, and the care and detail that was taken to renovate are above par. Starting with an exquisite new kitchen with stone countertops, black stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets with specialized functional drawers designed for specific tasks such as disposal unit, cleaning supplies, and of course a lazy Susan that spins all the way around and locks in place for convenience. The kitchen island has several drawers around it for storage, including push-in cabinets on the back of the island. Truly an exceptional kitchen. The open concept floor plan is excellent for entertaining guests and enjoying the patio area in the maintenance-free back yard which is ideal for barbecuing and sitting around the fire pit area. Everything has been upgraded, the roof, the windows, the siding, the doors, all brand new! When you walk into the house you are greeted by the rich luxury laminate plank flooring and the large living area with an abundance of windows and natural light. On the main level, you will also find a large closet the powder room with porcelain tile, and the laundry room with a new washer and dryer. On the upper level, there are 3 spacious bedrooms, a linen closet, and 2 full bathrooms. The large master bedroom features a re-designed en-suite bathroom with his/her sinks, porcelain tile, bathtub, and a stand-up jet shower with 10 mm glass doors. The fully finished basement features a brand new wet bar area with plenty of cabinets and a refrigerator, a fully renovated bathroom, bedroom, and living area. And finally, the oversized double garage with plenty of room for storage is an excellent addition to this home. Call today to schedule your private showing today.
San Bruno, CAbayareahomesearch.com

413 Piccadilly Pl 16

$635,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: 1 days ID#: ML81847676. Welcome home to this tranquil, tree lined unit in the desirable Peninsula Place Complex! This top floor corner unit features 2 bedrooms, an open living room dining area next to the kitchen and your own private balcony! Larger bedroom has a walk-in closet and the 2nd bedroom has a wide mirrored closet. Recently updated kitchen and bathroom, newly painted interior, new dining room and kitchen light. Large pantry for storage. Close to your assigned parking stall and the laundry room. Condo amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, main pool with spa and tennis courts. Walk or bike to Bayhill Shopping Center, Tanforan Mall and Towne Center. Close to restaurants, across the street from a park, dog park and easy access to all commuter routes to San Francisco and Silicon Valley. Minutes to BART and CalTrains.
mandelwillsell.com

2667 Palmer Pl

Spectacular Weston Hills Country Club Home. This Layout consists of 4 Beds, 3 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. The unique features about this home include impeccable marble floors, a private yard, built-in closets with plenty of storage space, and a relaxing pool. The kitchen features Stainless-Steel Appliances with granite counters. The accordion shutters also offer the perfect protection needed during hurricane season. With an amazing Golf Community, Luxurious Clubhouse, and Weston Town Center nearby, it's the perfect family home.