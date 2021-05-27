Dragon Quest 11 Has Shipped 6.5 Million Copies Worldwide

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDragon Quest fans have been treated to a whole host of exciting new announcements to celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary. From Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate to an HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 built on the Octopath Traveler engine to a treasure hunting RPG spinoff Dragon Quest Treasures, we recently got plenty of new reveals to feast our eyes on. At the same time, Square Enix have also provided the updated sales figures for Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

