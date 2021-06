Kristen Pierce from the Swaney Memorial Library in New Cumberland recently visited Weirton Rotary to tell the club about the WVU Extension Service seed library program. Through the program, residents are able to sign up to receive free vegetable and flower seeds, with an agreement to bring new seeds back at the end of the growing season. Pictured, from left, are Rotarian George Kondik, Pierce, Rotarian Tracy Lemley and club President Frank DeCaria.