All the perspective needed on the whirlwind of the past 11 months that included only one month without games was a final thought from Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra. “This is the way this season has been: It has been so hectic for everybody in this Association, I really didn’t know what month it was,” he said, with his team’s 4-0 ouster at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks keeping it from being a whirlwind that extended into June. “I didn’t realize Memorial Day weekend was this weekend.