Easy, breezy, beautiful, California

Every year, researchers uncover never-before-seen or analyzed documents, artifacts and correspondence that help us better understand landmark historical periods, such as the American Civil War, fought in part right here in Northwest Florida. Through new research brought to light, the 64-acre Fort Barrancas Area, located on the Pensacola Naval Air Station and managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, has been officially recognized as a site on the Underground Railroad, joining nearly 700 sites, programs and facilities on the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Contrary to misconception, the network does not refer to a physical subterranean railroad structure, instead the Underground Railroad refers to the network of routes, safe houses and people, both African American and white, that aided enslaved African Americans in their escape to freedom. This national designation helps honor, preserve and promote the history of the black freedom struggle and the resistance to slavery in the United States.