Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Easy, breezy, beautiful, California

Grist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Wednesday, May 26, and offshore wind is coming to California. For years, the United States has lagged behind Europe in developing offshore wind, turbines that harvest energy from the fast-paced winds out at sea. But President Joe Biden approved the country’s first large-scale wind farm just two weeks ago, and now the ball may finally be rolling in earnest. Yesterday, the Biden administration announced plans to open portions of the California coast up to offshore wind development.

grist.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Power#Offshore Wind Farm#Beautiful People#Northern California#Wind Turbines#The Department Of Defense#Navy#Air Force#The White House#Npr#Nature Communications#Republican#Offshore Wind Energy#West Coast#Offshore Wind Development#Color#Harvest Energy#Electricity#White People#Temperature Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
White House
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Is the Space Force about to acquire SpaceX Starships?

Eric Berger over at Ars Technica has noticed something in the Department of the Air Force section of President Biden ’s fiscal 2022 budget proposal. The Air Force is proposing to spend money to study how the Starship rocket being developed by SpaceX could be used to deliver 100 tons of cargo anywhere in the world within one hour. The Starship as point-to-point cargo hauler may be just the first task that the SpaceX rocket ship may be asked to perform.
Washington, MOWashington Missourian

It’s a beauty!

One could run out of adjectives to describe Washington’s new municipal swimming pool. We will settle for stating the obvious — it’s a beauty.  It’s as colorful as it is functional, with all the amenities associated with modern swimming pools. It is inviting with ample space for everyone from youthful swimmers to the most advanced teens and adults who require deeper water for their aqua splashes.
California StateSacramento Bee

It’s too easy to sentence Black people to death in California. Time to make it harder

On June 2, the California Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral argument in a case that raises serious questions about the constitutionality of how California’s death penalty has been applied. In the case People v. McDaniel, the court has asked whether a jury must unanimously agree on the aggravating factors and find that a death sentence is appropriate beyond a reasonable doubt.
Minoritiesdailycannabisbusinessnews.com

A black woman’s mission to make Washington DC the cannabis capital

Linda Mercado Greene of Anacostia Organics creates a new model for cannabis possession and inspires others in the process. Anacostia Organics (AO) was launched on January 24, 2019 with a ribbon cutting ceremony in the presence of DC. opened … [+] Mayor Muriel Bowser and Congressman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Trayon White, Councilor of DC Ward 8, and other dignitaries after going through a tedious, multi-year process to build the first medical cannabis dispensary east of the Anacostia River.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Department of the Air Force announces fourth Vanguard program

The Department of the Air Force announced June 4 the designation of Rocket Cargo as the fourth Vanguard program as part of its transformational science and technology portfolio identified in the DAF 2030 Science and Technology strategy for the next decade. Additionally, the U.S. Space Force was designated as the...
Economybluewaterhealthyliving.com

US gold coin sells for record $19.5 mn at Sotheby's auction

A 1933 US gold coin that was never issued after Franklin D. Roosevelt removed America from the gold standard sold for a record $19.51 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York Tuesday. The auction house described the 1933 Double Eagle, the last US gold coin made and intended for...
Bossier City, LAKSLA

Barksdale airmen prepare for 2021 Global Strike Challenge

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Airmen from across the country are gearing up for a competition which highlights the best of the best in the Air Force. The 2021 Global Strike Challenge pushes airmen physically and mentally by testing military readiness and expertise. Four hundred and fifty competitors from North Dakota to Montana will go head-to-head at different locations nationally. The competition includes challenges for the Air Force’s security forces, plus “missile, bomber and helicopter operational and maintenance communities.”
PoliticsDothan Eagle

Georgia Daybook

Associated Press Georgia Daybook for Monday, Jun. 07. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Georgia bureau is reachable at 404-522-8971. Send daybook...
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Air & Space Brief: Space Force wish list; AF2 plans, scrapped; Supply rockets?; And more...

Good morning and welcome to Defense One’s Air Force and Space Force newsletter, a weekly look at the events and headlines shaping military aviation and aerospace policy. Space Force sent its unfunded priorities list to Congress last week. It consists of $831.7 million in projects that did not make the 2022 budget, but that Space Force leaders say are needed to shore up Space Force sites on land and better protect satellites.
Florida Stateballingerpublishing.com

Uncovering the History of Underground Railroad Sites in Northwest Florida

Every year, researchers uncover never-before-seen or analyzed documents, artifacts and correspondence that help us better understand landmark historical periods, such as the American Civil War, fought in part right here in Northwest Florida. Through new research brought to light, the 64-acre Fort Barrancas Area, located on the Pensacola Naval Air Station and managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, has been officially recognized as a site on the Underground Railroad, joining nearly 700 sites, programs and facilities on the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. Contrary to misconception, the network does not refer to a physical subterranean railroad structure, instead the Underground Railroad refers to the network of routes, safe houses and people, both African American and white, that aided enslaved African Americans in their escape to freedom. This national designation helps honor, preserve and promote the history of the black freedom struggle and the resistance to slavery in the United States.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

America's future in the hands of West Virginia's senators

West Virginia’s senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, each have disproportionate power to determine America's legislative future, including on voting rights and infrastructure. Axios Re:cap digs into West Virginia’s moment at the center of the U.S. political world with Axios political reporter Alayna Treene. Go deeper. Manchin...