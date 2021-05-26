Easy, breezy, beautiful, California
It’s Wednesday, May 26, and offshore wind is coming to California. For years, the United States has lagged behind Europe in developing offshore wind, turbines that harvest energy from the fast-paced winds out at sea. But President Joe Biden approved the country’s first large-scale wind farm just two weeks ago, and now the ball may finally be rolling in earnest. Yesterday, the Biden administration announced plans to open portions of the California coast up to offshore wind development.grist.org