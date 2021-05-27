Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Hot beach summer is coming

By Rani Molla
Vox
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf 2020 was the summer of road trips, 2021 is the summer of resorts. While many of last year’s trends persist — vacation home bookings and car rentals are among the few segments of the travel industry that have surpassed their pre-pandemic levels — new trends are emerging. And those trends are decidedly luxurious in nature, if less far afield than in the Before Times. This summer, you’ll find Americans relaxing (and working) from sandy North American beaches.

www.vox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Technology#Domestic Air Travel#Beaches#Long Beach#Summer Vacation#Miami Beach#Hot Property#The Before Times#Americans#North American#Recode#Mexican#Skift Research#American Express#Forwardkeys#Tripadvisor#Vox#Amadeus#Hiawatha National Forest#Luxury Beach Resorts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
LifestyleTime Out Global

7 of the world’s most spectacular outdoor swimming pools

Few sensations beat plunging into a massive outdoor pool, the sky looming big and bright and blue above. Even if you’re bang in the middle of the city, even if you’re surrounded by dozens of other swimmers, you can’t help but feel like you’ve found a place of peace: a calming and energising escape from the frenetic outside world.
TravelPosted by
Only In Northern California

Visit This Rustic Resort In The High Sierras Makes For The Ultimate Mountain Escape In Northern California

Sometimes all you need is some peace and quiet in a beautiful setting. Luckily, that’s not too hard to find in a beautiful place like Northern California! Featured here is a mountain resort that you’ll want to be sure to seek out for your next getaway. Nestled away in majestic High Sierra, Virginia Creek Settlement […] The post Visit This Rustic Resort In The High Sierras Makes For The Ultimate Mountain Escape In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travellonelyplanet.com

The 10 best beaches in Sydney

Sydney is one of the luckiest cities in the world when it comes to beaches on its doorstep. There are harbor beaches where toddlers can paddle as well as challenging surf breaks best accessed from rocky headlands. It may surprise many first-time travelers to Sydney, but autumn (March to May)...
Home & GardenWJR

The Inside Outside Guys: Keeping Cool in The Hot Summer

DETROIT, May 20, 2021 ~ What a marvel of discovery and engineering! It is a really hot and humid summer day inside your home. You walk over to the wall-mounted thermostat, dial a desired temperature, and “viola!” within a short period of time your house is cool and comfortable. Not...
TravelTelegraph

The UK's best secret beaches to enjoy the warmer weather in peace

Look outside: Is that the makings of a warm day in the sunshine? With restrictions having easing across England and a much-needed break from the miserable weather, what better place to enjoy both the sun and the company of others than the beach?. The question is how to do so...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Beyond Resort Krabi: Friendly and casual beachfront property ideal for families

If you’re in search of white sand beaches, crystal clear water, and a family friendly resort in Krabi then Beyond Resort is an ideal choice. We love this friendly and casual beachfront property located on Klong Muang Beach. The large oceanfront swimming pool is perfect for relaxing days and has plenty of shallow areas for beginner swimmers. The relaxed Beach Bar and Restaurant was an ideal spot to grab a fresh fruit shake or indulgent lunch and our kids loved running on the sand during lazy dinners gazing at the sunset. Beyond Resort Krabi has a huge range of rooms, all featuring private balconies and beautiful views. Our indulgent Grand Sea View Suite had one of the biggest terraces we’ve seen, a gigantic plush bed, and deep jacuzzi bath for the ultimate luxury stay. Take advantage of their facilities including a cute kids play area, full service spa, and informative front desk who are always on hand to book tours or island hopping trips at your request. A perfect choice for those who want a picturesque getaway and optimal location on one of Krabi’s most idyllic beaches.
Beauty & Fashionwemagazineforwomen.com

New Cooling Gadget a Hot Summer Find

New invention endeavors to help us beat the heat this season and beyond. With reports indicating that, according to NCEI’s annual temperature outlook, “the year 2021 is 96% likely to rank among the 10 warmest years on record and 85% likely to rank among the eight warmest years on record,” this upcoming summer season will surely be a doozy. With temperatures expected to be on the high end of the spectrum, NOW is the time to seek out those heat-busting solutions that can keep us calm, cool, collected as the mercury rises. Luckily, today’s marketplace is teeming with innovations that are hell-bent on upholding our health, safety and happiness amid extreme heat.
LifestyleTravelPulse

All Sandals and Beaches Resorts Open in the Caribbean: A "Landmark Day"

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) Executive Chairman Adam Stewart announces the reopening of its two Barbados hotels – Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados – calling the moment a “landmark day." Sandals says this marks the first time since the start of the pandemic that all Caribbean destinations flying the Sandals...
Travelnorthernvirginiamag.com

Tilghman Island is the bayside beach to visit this summer

When you’ve grown weary of the crowds but don’t want to skimp on waterfront views, make this sleepy Eastern Shore hamlet (population: 1,005) your new quick getaway go-to. Jutting deep into the Chesapeake Bay and dotted with quaint country cottages, generous patches of undisturbed marsh and greenery, and—yes—the occasional cornfield, bucolic Tilghman Island was, for many years, a working fishing village. These days, vacation and retirement homes abound. Life here slows to an easy pace the second you cross over Knapps Narrows—and isn’t that exactly what summer weekends are for?
Retailcntraveler.com

The Best Outer Banks Vacation Rentals, from Beachfront Bungalows to Family-Friendly Retreats

When it comes to North Carolina summers, finding the best Outer Banks vacation rental is the place to start—especially because the Airbnbs and Vrbos spread from northern Duck to southern Hatteras Island often book up a year in advance. It makes sense that the barrier islands are so beloved: they're home to incredible Atlantic surfing, impressive fishing, wild horses, kayaking in the sound, sandy beaches, and more. Whether you're looking for a peaceful oceanfront home with a private pool, a colorful destination for a girls' getaway weekend, or a pet-friendly spot for a family vacation, we've pulled together the 11 best Outer Banks vacation rentals across the islands.
Travelfranklincounty.news

Island park's recovery earns it Top 10 beach

St. George Island has once again made the list of the best beaches in America in a prestigious 30-year-old annual list created by a South Florida professor of coastal science. Specifically citing the beach at Dr. Julian Bruce St. George Island State Park, Dr. Stephen P. Leatherman, director of the Laboratory for Coastal Research at Florida International University, rated the 2,023-acre park as number four on the list.
TravelAlbany Herald

North America is home to many beautiful beaches

The warm breezes and crashing surf draw millions of beach-goers to coastal locales each year, making a day at the shore one of the most popular summer pastimes. It’s easy to forget your concerns while basking in the glow of the sun and counting the seagulls coasting over the horizon.
podiumrunner.com

Here’s How to Have the Perfect Beach Run, and Where to Find It

POV: You’re running barefoot on firm flat sand as the soothing sound of waves breaking around you. The landscape is awash in glistening gold, the water reflecting the setting sun. You breathe in the salty air as a gentle sea breeze hits just right. The perfect beach run is the...
WorldTelegraph

On the red list – but these paradise islands hardly feel besieged by Covid

A 20kg weight dangling beneath gargantuan billowing leaves, the world’s biggest nut could be lethal if it dropped on your head. “You’d stay in paradise forever,” jokes tour guide Medina Laboudallon, as we weave through a dense coco de mer forest in one of Seychelles’ two Unesco World Heritage Sites, the Vallee de Mai on Praslin island.
TravelPosted by
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Best RV Parks to Stay at This Summer

Summertime is the best time of the year to take your home on wheels across the country and take in all of the sights possible. Fortunately, there are many places to park your RV, however, some places can be better than others. In addition to having a nice view, it’s important for an RV park to be well-equipped with the amenities that you need.
Posted by
Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

How To Sealcoat in Hot Summer Months

The weather pattern has been changing in recent years and especially this year it seems that it transitioned from winter to summer, skipping the spring totally. Sealcoating in hot summer months poses its own challenges that need to be recognized and handled adequately to assure both sealer performance and worker safety. Instead of just recommending adding more water to the mix or fogging the pavement, my approach in discussing this topic will be to drill deeper in the mechanism of proper film formation and describe the factors that profoundly influence initial drying, the final cure and the overall performance. This topic shall be approached from three relevant aspects; pavement preparation, mix design and worker safety.
Lifestylespotonflorida.com

Only 1 Tampa Bay beach makes Dr. Beach's top 10 list

(NEXSTAR) - Dr. Beach is prescribing some sun, sand, and maybe even a trip to Hawaii. Stephen Leatherman, aka "Dr. Beach," has released his annual list of the top 10 beaches in America, and his top pick for 2021 is Hapuna Beach State Park on Hawaii's Big Island. Runners-up include...