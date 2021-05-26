Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Jorge Hank Rhon on What Makes Tijuana a Great Travel Destination for Tourism?

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, one of the hottest topics has been “where will you travel after the pandemic.” While many country’s travel restrictions have not yet been lifted, many individuals believe it is only a matter of time until they will be able to book their next international vacation. The question remains, however, where? For many years, Tijuana, Mexico, has been one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations due to its historical significance, picturesque beaches, and exceptional nightlife. While the city is highly popular with young adults, the city has become a premier family destination in recent years thanks to the city’s various family-friendly museums, cultural centers, and parks.

ocnjdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Hank Rhon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Tourism#Tourist Destinations#Travel Destinations#Mexico#Cultural Tourism#Vacation#Ministry Of Tourism#The Tijuana Beach Life#Ceasar S Restaurante Bar#Caesars Restaurante Bar#Downtown Tijuana#Tijuana Youth#Tijuana Natives#Exceptional Nightlife#Picturesque Beaches#Costa Azul#Pristine Beaches#Italy#Oaxaca#Parque Morelos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
Place
Americas
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelTravelPulse

Safest US Travel Destinations To Visit This Summer

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many travelers to give extra consideration to safety when planning their summer vacation. While there's no way to completely eliminate risk from your next getaway, here's a look at some of the safest destinations across the nation based on COVID-19 infection and crime rates as well as some other important metrics.
Travelbusinessjournalnorthidaho.com

Supporting travel and tourism

The sun is shining, the days are longer, and we are all excited to get outside and explore all of the beautiful places that make North Idaho so great! Did you know that the first week of May is National Travel and Tourism Week? National Travel and Tourism Week was first celebrated in May 1983, as President Ronald Reagan signed a Proclamation urging all citizens to observe the week. It is a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value that it holds for our economy, businesses and well-being.
Traveltravel-wise.com

5 Budget-Friendly Destinations to Travel to in Your 20s

Your 20s are a great time to travel the world, so you may wonder about some of the best places to travel to in your 20s on a budget. It’s an opportunity to be spontaneous and free and to experience life in a different country. You can take time to work abroad or go on a gap year and push yourself out of your comfort zone for a while. When you immerse yourself in a foreign culture, you will learn more about the world and yourself. It’s often a mind-expanding and life-changing experience.
TravelTravelPulse

10 Trending July 4 US Travel Destinations

July 4th is almost around the corner, and with it comes hot weather, red, white and blue clothing, melting popsicles, fireworks and, of course, travel. VacationRenter pulled their top ten trending destinations for the July 4th weekend to share with us. So ready your American flags, folks, and make sure to pack your coolers, because we're going traveling!
Minoritieslynnhazan.com

Top LGBTQ+ Travel Destinations in the World

For LGBTQ+ travelers, the underlying worry of how they will be received in foreign countries is always at the forefront when choosing a travel destination. Many countries throughout the world still have laws in place that are oppressive to the LGBTQ+ community and in some cases, being homosexual is still against the law. That said, the majority of the world is LGBTQ+ friendly and there’s no reason why everyone can’t enjoy these wonderful destinations! Here’s our list of the top LGBTQ+ travel destinations in the world.
Travelsolotravelerworld.com

Solo Travel Destination: Expedition Cruise to Antarctica

I am pleased to present a new Solo Travel Destination Post from Jen, a member of the Solo Travel Society on Facebook. Jen is from the United States, and submitted the following report about her cruise to Antarctica. Because Jen's photos didn't fit our format, I reached out to Adventure...
Boca Raton, FLPalm Beach Interactive

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' exhibition to make world premiere in Boca

BOCA RATON — The traveling exhibition “Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru” will make its world premiere this fall at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The bilingual exhibition, announced in May at the museum, will feature "the most impressive" Andean gold collection ever to travel the world. The gold attire of a Chimú emperor that dates to 1300 AD is among the exhibition's highlights.
Public Healththeclevelandamerican.com

Germany declares Dominican Republic insecure due to increased epidemics

The Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday that Germany declared the Dominican Republic a “safe country” despite the programming of flights arriving via Punta Ghana Airport (PUJ). Scheduled flights from Germany operate Lufthansa and Condor from Frankfurt. From Monday, May 31 to Sunday, June 6, the PUJ plans the arrival...
Lifestyledailyhawker.com

Top 10 Countries Everyone Should Visit

One of the best ways to learn about the world around you is travelling the world and exploring new places. Here are ten countries everyone should visit. Travelling the world is one of the best ways to learn new meetings, meet new people, and expand your world view. If you’re wondering where to start, here are ten countries everyone should visit at least once.
California Statesmobserved.com

The Renaissance Esmeralda, One of the Best Travel Destinations in California

Whether you're looking for a romantic vacation place or a family getaway idea, The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa at Indian Wells is one of the best travel destinations in Southern California. The Resort recently completed an exciting and dramatic multi-million dollar makeover of its 560 guest rooms, including 103 suites, to create one of the most breathtaking resort locations in the Coachella Valley.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$2,199 – Luxe Zambezi National Park Trip for 2, Save $1900

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Secure the deal now and choose your travel dates when you’re ready. Or, get a 100% refund if you don’t go. Learn more. Search "Victoria Falls" online, and you'll see pictures of geyser-like mists spraying nearly 400 feet into the air over Zambezi National Park's lush jungle landscape. So it's no wonder that staying close to the falls can set you back as much as $800 per night. But with this deal for $2199, two can spend 5 nights at a luxury hotel in the park itself for nearly half that price, all the way through 2022.
TravelPosted by
AFAR

Best BVI Hotels and Resorts for a Truly Local Stay

Built into a cliff on Virgin Gorda, Oil Nut Bay offers prime ocean views. Known for their friendly service, locally inspired decor, sustainable measures, and more, these 10 properties will get you closer to the real BVI. The British Virgin Islands form a laid-back paradise where the seafood is fresh,...
Industryoceana.org

Oceana Finds Hundreds of ‘Hidden’ Chinese Vessels Pillaging Waters Off Argentina

Oceana released a new analysis today that finds hundreds of foreign fishing vessels, primarily Chinese, pillaging the waters off Argentina and disappearing from public tracking systems. These distant-water fleets mainly fish for shortfin squid, which are vital to Argentina’s economy and the diet of numerous commercial and recreational species, such as tuna and swordfish.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Silversea continues to lead restart of ultra-luxury cruising with new Alaska and Iceland sailings in July

MIAMI - Silversea Cruises, the first cruise line to return to global ultra-luxury cruising with voyages in Greece and the Galápagos from June, has announced new summer voyages in Alaska and Iceland, starting in July 2021. With the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which enables cruises to Alaska without required stops in Canada, Silver Muse will resume round-trip sailings from Seattle starting July 29, making Silversea the first ultra-luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer. Silver Shadow will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of new all-Icelandic itineraries, returning to Northern Europe with three 10-day voyages from Reykjavik, beginning July 30.
Traveltravelzoo.com

$1749 – Morocco 11-Night Guided Tour w/Air, Save $1450

TOP 20 - Sells out quickly!. Buy this deal now and, if you need to change your booking, you can do so without fees. Or, receive a credit for a future trip with the same company. Learn more. Steeped in history, the Moroccan landscape is as diverse as it is...
San Diego, CAcoronadonewsca.com

The Emergency In The Tijuana River Valley

The water quality at our border has been a highly contentious issue for decades. In the last 30 years, the city of Tijuana has experienced rapid population growth that the aging sewage infrastructure has not been able to support. Millions of gallons of sewage are flowing into the Pacific Ocean every day, causing contaminated waters and frequent beach closures. As someone who has lived in San Diego for my whole life, I believe that protecting the quality of our beaches should be a top priority. There has been water contamination since the 1930s but the problem has become much worse since the 1990s. In February 2017, 143 million gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Tijuana River and eventually onto our beaches. Since then, there have been hundreds of smaller spills into the river, resulting in a massive health and environmental hazard. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors needs to declare a State of Emergency in the area and provide annual funding to remove trash and chemicals from the water.
TravelTravelPulse

Up To 20% Off Bucket List Adventures in G Adventures’ Summer Sale

With travellers seeing the end in sight in terms of when they will be fully vaccinated and able to travel, G Adventures is offering the opportunity to book a selection of long-awaited milestone trips and bucket list adventures at up to 20 per cent off the original price, with a huge selection of tours worldwide also discounted by 15 per cent during the month of June.
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

Making San Diego a Yiddish Destination

SAN DIEGO — A couple of years ago, I discussed Jewish life in San Diego with San Diego Jewish World editor Donald Harrison over a nosh at a deli by Mission Trails. We commiserated over San Diego’s lack of secular Jewish cultural institutions accessible to people of all ages. I shared my dream of building Yiddishland California, a Yiddish museum and a cultural center where visitors could immerse themselves in Yiddishkeit.
Travelhospitalitynet.org

First Radisson Collection hotel in Turkey opens on the coast of the Aegean Sea in Bodrum

Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum, located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula. With a prime seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing, and entertaining vacation, and invites guests to discover the region's natural beauty and historical sites while enjoying exclusive services and unparalleled facilities.
TravelTravel Weekly

Hotel review: Club Med Cefalù, Sicily

Club Med Cefalù in Sicily reopened to guests last week, so Sarah Bridge offers the lowdown on what to expect from this all-inclusive Italian resort. The facts: This clifftop resort, 90 minutes from Palermo airport, reopened on May 29 and is one of Club Med’s top-selling properties this summer. The all-inclusive resort isn’t a designated family village but children aged eight years and up are allowed. It not only boasts epic sunsets but also has stunning views of beautiful town Cefalù, a 20-minute walk away along a sweeping bay.