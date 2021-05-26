Jorge Hank Rhon on What Makes Tijuana a Great Travel Destination for Tourism?
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, one of the hottest topics has been “where will you travel after the pandemic.” While many country’s travel restrictions have not yet been lifted, many individuals believe it is only a matter of time until they will be able to book their next international vacation. The question remains, however, where? For many years, Tijuana, Mexico, has been one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations due to its historical significance, picturesque beaches, and exceptional nightlife. While the city is highly popular with young adults, the city has become a premier family destination in recent years thanks to the city’s various family-friendly museums, cultural centers, and parks.ocnjdaily.com