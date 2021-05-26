Jorge Hank Rhon on What Makes Tijuana a Great Travel Destination for Tourism?

The water quality at our border has been a highly contentious issue for decades. In the last 30 years, the city of Tijuana has experienced rapid population growth that the aging sewage infrastructure has not been able to support. Millions of gallons of sewage are flowing into the Pacific Ocean every day, causing contaminated waters and frequent beach closures. As someone who has lived in San Diego for my whole life, I believe that protecting the quality of our beaches should be a top priority. There has been water contamination since the 1930s but the problem has become much worse since the 1990s. In February 2017, 143 million gallons of raw sewage flowed into the Tijuana River and eventually onto our beaches. Since then, there have been hundreds of smaller spills into the river, resulting in a massive health and environmental hazard. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors needs to declare a State of Emergency in the area and provide annual funding to remove trash and chemicals from the water.