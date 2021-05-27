Cancel
Naomi Osaka: Star will not speak to press at French Open over mental health concerns

By Olly Roberts
givemesport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld number two Naomi Osaka says she will not speak to the press at this year’s French Open because of the impact news conferences have on player welfare. In a statement on Twitter, the 23-year-old posted an honest message to her fans, stressing how she feels there is “no regard for athletes' mental health” during these interviews.

