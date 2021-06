Well this is certainly an interesting ride to sit in the backseat on. SBS Fri-Sat drama Taxi Driver has been a solid medium-ish hit for the network, with ratings starting out at 8.7%, 10.7% and the most recent episode 12 getting 10.7%, 15.3%. I thought it would go up more after the promising start but there is still a chance of hitting 20% with four more episodes to go. With that said, last weekend the production announced that one of the two screenwriters Oh Sang Ho was left the series after episode 10 and the remaining 11-16 would be penned by the other screenwriter Lee Ji Hyun, and that this was the original plan. Days layer Oh Sang Ho has blasted that statement saying it was never the plan and he had no choice but to leave because he was hired to write a satisfying crime punishment action drama and that the PD starting in episode 11 wanted him to add romantic scenes between the two leads which was not the tone or story consistent with the set up. He refused so a new screenwriter was brought in starting with episode 11 and it is clear that the tone and story changed starting then. Oh Sang Ho does not understand why the PD is saying he was always planning to leave after episode 10 and he’s giving an interview to clarify that so people around him do not misunderstand. Dang, go standup for yourself Writer-nim!