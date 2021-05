Many stations are using tracked talent these days and probably will for years to come. The pandemic proved that you don’t have to be in a radio station to do your job effectively. There are differences though. While technology has made it possible, there are sound quality issues that still exist. Some stations have it down, but many don’t. Engineers are getting it on the air but stop short of improving sound quality, whether it’s because of an expense issue or thinking air talent working from home would be temporary. Here we are, 16 months later and radio stations are just beginning to get their staff back in the building. Some never will.