Even though the eruption of May 22 is over, the gasses released by the volcano are still a threat to Goma's residents. Earthquakes continue to rattle the region, exposing the population to further risk, and it is difficult to specify the extent of the humanitarian needs. "The threat of another eruption is still real and the fear palpable. Earthquakes are still felt every five minutes in the city," said Raphaël Tenaud, ICRC operations manager in Goma.