Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Utah Jazz Coach Calls Ted Lasso “Required Watching” and We Agree

By Mike Julianelle
Posted by 
The Dad
The Dad
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Being a Ted Lasso fan can be a little strange. Not because it’s strange to like the show – it is the best and everyone who sees it loves it! But not everyone has seen it. And if you haven’t seen it, the level of appreciation the show’s fans have can be a little confusing.

www.thedad.com
The Dad

The Dad

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Ted Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Rec#Good Tv#American#Premier League#The Utah Jazz#Memphis#Andyblarsen#Tedlasso#Sunny Side Up Personality#Mr Dawson#Tf#Youth Soccer#Appreciation#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
NBA
News Break
Apple
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

Could Quin Snyder Win A Major Award?

When Quin Snyder was at Duke, everyone understood his keen intelligence and immense potential. He graduated from Duke Law and Fuqua School of business - both - in 1995. Just think about that for a minute. Lots of people have multiple graduate degrees. How many do two really demanding programs simultaneously? Did we mention he was an assistant coach for the LA Clippers at this time? The mind boggles.
NBAHoopsHype

Alec Burks Injury

Mike Vorkunov: Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks are both doubtful to play for the Knicks tomorrow night in Phoenix, the team says. Quickley has a sprained left ankle. Burks has a left knee contusion. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 1 day ago – via Twitter MikeVorkunov. Mike Vorkunov: Alec...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Immanuel Quickley doubtful for Friday against Suns

Mike Vorkunov: Immanuel Quickley and Alec Burks are both doubtful to play for the Knicks tomorrow night in Phoenix, the team says. Quickley has a sprained left ankle. Burks has a left knee contusion. 1 day ago – via Twitter MikeVorkunov. Mike Vorkunov: Alec Burks is listed as probable to...
NBAlockedonjazz.net

QUIN SNYDER COACHES SHOW- Pregame of Jazz versus Spurs

David Locke chats with Jazz head coach Quin Snyder as Utah prepares to host the San Antonio Spurs. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBAkslsports.com

Joe Ingles Is The Jazz ‘Utility Infielder’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Joe Ingles is so versatile on the NBA floor, the best way to describe his style of play might be to use a position from another sport. According to Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, the Australian guard most closely resembles a baseball utility infielder, even if Ingles doesn’t know what that means.
NBAkslsports.com

Well-Rounded Effort Carries Jazz Over Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz got a well-rounded effort from the entire roster to beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-99 in the first game of a two-game series. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 25 points as he continues to find his offensive rhythm in the absence of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley while Rudy Gobert added 24 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

Will Tom Thibodeau Be the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year?

Will Tom Thibodeau be the 2020-21 NBA Coach of the Year? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the NBA season comes to a close, fans are most focused on which team will raise that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy to the sky. But there are a few other items that we look forward to at the end of the season: NBA year-end awards.
NBANBC Sports

Will Doc Rivers claim his second NBA Coach of the Year award?

As the NBA season comes to a close, fans are most focused on which team will raise that shiny Larry O'Brien trophy to the sky. But there are a few other items that we look forward to at the end of the season: NBA year-end awards. With the NBA awards...
NBAkslsports.com

Snyder On Jazz Mitchell: ‘He Wants To Be Out There’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – As the Utah Jazz prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs tonight, they do so with the understanding that Donovan Mitchell will miss his tenth straight game with a sprained ankle. The All-Star guard injured his ankle on April 16 against the Indiana Pacers and...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Five stops: The stories behind the coaching odyssey that brought Quin Snyder to the Utah Jazz

“I think my favorite story of Quin,” begins Carldell “Squeaky” Johnson, now an assistant coach with the G League’s Memphis Hustle, but once a point guard for Quin Snyder with the old Austin Toros of what was then the D-League, “is about him jumping in his van — the little Scooby-Doo van he drove to practice — and he drove across the country, just traveling, trying to find himself, gather his thoughts, and figure out his next move.”
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Coach Quin Snyder, Ted Lasso Share Mutual Admiration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – It seems there’s a mutual admiration between Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder and fictional television coach Ted Lasso. Ted Lasso is comedy series from Apple TV that portrays Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis), an American college football coach who is unexpectedly hired to coach AFC Richmond, a fictional Premier League club competing at the highest levels of European soccer.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz look to bring the blues the to Memphis Grizzlies

This has been an offensive slugfest of a series so far for the Utah Jazz (1-1) against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1), quite unlike the regular season series, like coach Quin Snyder alluded to before game one. Tonight, we see the battle turn to the FedEx forum in Memphis, where Grizzlies fans get to see their team return to the playoffs after three years with a new core of players. This is a young Grizzlies team with no quit - despite only Jonas Valanciunas and Kyle Anderson being the only two veterans with real playoff experience, the Grizzlies have displayed no fear, from team leaders Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr to talented role players like Grayson Allen and De’Anthony Melton to rookies like Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman all coming up big in crucial moments.
TV Seriesthehendersonnews.com

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt on What’s in Store for Coach Beard & AFC Richmond in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Ted Lasso the Apple TV+ series is a winner, but the team the series focuses around is not…yet. When the sophomore season of the now SAG and Golden Globe awards darling picks back up, the ever-positive Coach Ted Lasso (Saturday Night Live alum Jason Sudeikis), his right-hand man Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), and the Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond, have been relegated and kicked out of the Premier League, after losing to Manchester City in the Season 1 ender. Now, while on a mission to gain back the status they’ve lost, they can’t stop tying the other teams they play.
NBAHoopsHype

Utah Jazz Turmoil?

Brian Windhorst: Donovan’s relationship with the organization was damaged this week. Is it damaged to a point where it can’t be repaired? I’m not saying that. Is it something that they’ll get past and he will just move on and have just a blip on the radar screen, maybe. Maybe they’re in the Finals in two months, and who cares? Maybe they win the next four games, and it’s totally forgotten. Okay. But right now, Donovan is hurting.