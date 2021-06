Safety and security from possible threats is essential for every person. Wireless surveillance system is a useful solution which provides efficient and effective security to people as well as other applications such as businesses, malls, and public spaces. Wireless surveillance system are mounted easily anywhere with less space requirement as they does not require wires to power the devices. These system get their power from batteries which makes them flexible. These devices can be set-up for indoor and outdoor use, and can be transported easily. These systems monitor the area, send recorded feed to the server and alarms for informing an unusual activity. A single building or more than one building can be kept under the surveillance with help of wireless systems. These systems also contains motion detector and night vision features which provides effective surveillance at day or night depending on the requirement.