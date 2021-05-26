Penn State Wraps Up Regular Season with Pod Weekend Series at Purdue

SAT: 7-6 L It was THIS CLOSE to being a perfect weekend. THIS CLOSE! However, it was a successful weekend as the Tigers picked up their third series win of the season and in so doing, punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament this week in Hoover. Over the first 23 innings of the series, Auburn was the dominant team far and away. Following that, the Auburn pitching staff showed signs of weakness and Missouri jumped on the chance with 7 runs over two innings to lock up a win for their final game of the season. Auburn, however, gets to look forward to a late night meetup with the Ole Miss Rebels in the 5v12 matchup at Regions Park, aka The Hoover Met, on Tuesday. It is a fantastic reward for a team that struggled to find themselves early in the season, with injuries and loss of confidence that was able to be pieced together to get double digit conference wins on the year.