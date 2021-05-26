Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Penn State Wraps Up Regular Season with Pod Weekend Series at Purdue

GoPSUsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State baseball team travels to Purdue for the final regular season series of the 2021 season. Penn State will meet Purdue twice and Minnesota twice in the pod weekend. The Nittany Lions and Purdue will face off on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on...

gopsusports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Rutgers#The Nittany Lions#Btn#Probables#Purdue Minnesota#Northwestern#Penn State#Lionvision#Rhp Bailey Dees Purdue#Rbi#Penn State History#Game#Home Run#University Park#Series Information Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Nebraska Statechatsports.com

Hoosiers looking to make up ground in pod vs. Nebraska, Ohio State

Nebraska, Indiana Hoosiers football, Indiana, Indiana Hoosiers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Big Ten Conference, Illinois, Ohio State University, ground, Ohio State Buckeyes men's basketball. With four losses in its past six games, Indiana has some work to do in this weekend’s pod against first-place Nebraska and Ohio State. The Hoosiers enter play...
Dubois, PAsmdailypress.com

Penn State DuBois wins USCAA Small College World Series

The Penn State DuBois baseball team won this year's USCAA Small College World Series on Thursday, defeating Cincinnati-Clermont 10-5 in the "if necessary" game. Local players on the Penn State DuBois team are Dan Stauffer, Tylor Herzing, and Taylor Boland, all of St. Marys, and Brandon Sicheri of Kersey. Dan Stauffer was also named MVP.
Lincoln, KSlincolnsentinel.com

Coach Hageman wraps up season

The Lincoln-Sylvan Lucas baseball team overcame several difficulties during our last season, including a short practice season of only two weeks, being shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the possibility of losing our program. We faced that adversity by starting a team fundraiser with Fundraising University, raising over...
Miami, FLchatsports.com

Miami 3, Louisville 2: Hurricanes Sweep Final Series of the Regular Season

The Miami Hurricanes finished the regular season at 32-17 (20-15 ACC) after a 3-2 win over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. Louisville was swept at home for the first time since 2005 by the Hurricanes this weekend as Miami had one of their best series of the season so far. Miami clinched the No.4 seed at the ACC Tournament with the victory, but missed out on the ACC Coastal Division title after Georgia Tech defeated UNC on Saturday afternoon.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Baylor Baseball Set for Final Regular Season Series

WACO, Texas – Baylor baseball finishes the regular season with a home series against Oklahoma beginning on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. in Baylor Ballpark with 100 percent capacity. The Bears (30-16, 10-11 Big 12) and the Sooners (25-25, 9-12 Big 12) will play game two on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and the finale on Saturday at 3 p.m.
College SportsKTLO

Razorbacks eye division title in final series of regular season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  The regular season is coming to a close. Florida (35-16, 17-10 SEC) as well as a full-capacity crowd make their way to Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend. First pitch between the top-ranked Razorbacks and the ninth-ranked Gators is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, on the SEC Network.
Texas StateDaily Athenaeum

West Virginia wraps regular season at No. 2 Texas

The West Virginia baseball team looks to utilize its five-game winning streak when it wraps up its regular season with a three-game series against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns this weekend in Austin, Texas. West Virginia (22-23, 7-14 Big 12) has caught fire recently with wins over Marshall, Miami of...
Kent, OHwkzo.com

Broncos baseball team wraps up series with high-scoring 11-10 loss to Kent State

KENT, OH (WKZO AM/FM) — In the series finale, the W.M.U. baseball team dropped a high-scoring game against Kent State on the road Sunday. The Broncos looked to make a comeback late in the game, scoring two runs on three hits while placing the tying and go-ahead runs on base. However, the comeback attempt fell short as a swinging strikeout ended the game and the series.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Recap: Tigers Finish Regular Season Strong in CoMo

SAT: 7-6 L It was THIS CLOSE to being a perfect weekend. THIS CLOSE! However, it was a successful weekend as the Tigers picked up their third series win of the season and in so doing, punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament this week in Hoover. Over the first 23 innings of the series, Auburn was the dominant team far and away. Following that, the Auburn pitching staff showed signs of weakness and Missouri jumped on the chance with 7 runs over two innings to lock up a win for their final game of the season. Auburn, however, gets to look forward to a late night meetup with the Ole Miss Rebels in the 5v12 matchup at Regions Park, aka The Hoover Met, on Tuesday. It is a fantastic reward for a team that struggled to find themselves early in the season, with injuries and loss of confidence that was able to be pieced together to get double digit conference wins on the year.
Florida Stateseminoles.com

⚾: Noles Win Slugfest to Wrap Regular Season

RALEIGH, N.C. – Florida State hit four home runs Saturday, including two from catcher Mat Nelson, to win a back-and-forth affair at NC State 15-11 to close the regular season. Second baseman Jackson Greene continued to swing a hot bat, reaching base in all five plate appearances with three hits, two walks, his second home run in as many games and a career-high four runs batted in.
Florida StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Series Preview: No. 9 Florida wraps up season vs. No. 1 Arkansas

The 2021 college baseball regular season comes to a close this weekend and the Florida Gators (35-16, 17-10 SEC) are set to wrap up their schedule on the road with its toughest opponent to date: the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks (39-10, 19-8 SEC). UF is coming off a series win against the Georgia Bulldogs last weekend — but dropped the final game — and is 7-3 in its last 10 games.
Grand Rapids, MICadillac News

Vikings wrap up tennis season

GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac put a wrap on its season in an MHSAA Division 3 tennis regional Friday at Grand Rapids Christian. The host Eagles won the regional title with 18 points while Forest Hills Eastern was second at 14, Grand Rapids Catholic third at 13 and the Vikings fifth with three points.
Illinois StateDigital Collegian

Penn State baseball blown out by Illinois in series opener

In the series opener at Urbana-Champaign, Penn State couldn’t get much going against the home team. The Nittany Lions fell 9-0 to Illinois under the lights Friday. After a quiet first inning, the Fighting Illini knocked in the first run of the game by way of a single into left field.
BaseballHammond Daily Star

Southeastern wraps up regular season with Senior Day win

Southeastern’s regular season came to a close on a positive note during Saturday’s Senior Day, bouncing back from two losses Friday with an 8-2 win over Houston Baptist (14-38, 11-27). Before the game, Southeastern honored a group of seniors that included fourth-year juniors due to an extra season from COVID...
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Wrapping up ECU's regular season title, and looking ahead to postseason

East Carolina's baseball team completed a season-long goal of winning the American Athletic Conference regular season championship by taking the first two games at South Florida on Thursday. Host Stephen Igoe and co-host Jonathan Wagner discuss what the regular season championship means for the program and take a look ahead to the conference tournament and where ECU sits in the regional hosting picture. The two also discuss whether or not to be concerned about the consecutive losses to finish the regular season after the title was clinched. The Pirates head into the tournament 38-13 overall and 20-8 in league play.
College Sportsthegeorgeanne.com

GS emerges victorious in final regular season series

On the heels of losing their fifth of a seven game stretch, Georgia Southern was hungry for a win on the diamond. To conclude the 2021 regular season, the Eagles hosted UT-Arlington for a three-game series. GS came out of the gates slow on Thursday, falling to the Mavericks, 5-3.
Washington Stategohuskies.com

UW Wraps up Season with Rivalry Against Cougars

SEATTLE -- The Washington Huskies wrap up their 2021 baseball season with a rivalry series on the road against the Washington State Cougars, where the two teams will face off in the Boeing Apple Cup Series. UW is looking to keep up the momentum after a series win over Utah, while the Cougars are back in action after a week off. All three games will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks with Greg Heister on the call.