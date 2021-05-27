Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week across Mid-Atlantic

By Staff
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brKWQ_0aD8LR8Z00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week, May 22 through May 29.

Memorial Day weekend is considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures, and accidents.

The 2020 recreational boating season saw increases in boating accidents and deaths. Nationwide, recreational boating accidents that resulted in death exceeded 2019 by 24%. The months of June, July, and August specifically saw the highest rate of on-water deaths from recreational boating in 23 years.

The Coast Guard recommends boaters:

  • Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while underway. 80% of boating deaths are due to drowning and 86% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket. People don’t typically have time to locate and don a life jacket during an actual emergency.
  • Make sure your life jacket is properly fitted. People can slip out of ill-fitting life jackets when they hit the water, which immediately decreases their chances of survival.
  • Don’t drink and boat. Aside from wearing a life jacket, not drinking and boating is one of the easiest ways to prevent accidental deaths on the water. People operating vessels under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or impairing medication pose a serious threat to you and anyone else aboard. Don’t let your child ride in a boat operated by someone under the influence.
  • Make a VHF radio your go-to means of communicating in an emergency. Cell phones may go out of range or lose battery power when needed most. Make sure you familiarize yourself with how to use it.
  • Get a vessel safety check. The Coast Guard Auxiliary provides free boating safety checks. Get a free safety inspection from the Coast Guard Auxiliary to make sure you have all the gear and safety equipment required by your state and federal laws. Click here to find one near you .
  • Take a boating safety course. The Coast Guard Auxiliary is one of many organizations that offer valuable boating safety courses ranging from electronic navigation to boat handling. Click here to register for a boating safety course.
  • Know your navigation rules. Know how to properly navigate waterways and maintain lookouts to keep yourself and everyone else around you safe.
  • Locator beacons can help us find you faster. Attaching a functioning EPIRB to your boat, or a PPIRB to your life jacket, and knowing how to use them can help rescuers find and help you.
  • File a float plan.Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Float plans provide a starting point to help find you if something happens.
  • Check out the Coast Guard Boating Safety app. You can file a float plan, request assistance, request a vessel safety check, and report pollution and hazards to navigation.
  • Look at the weather and tides before you head out. It might look like a nice day, but squalls and shifting tides can change suddenly.
  • Dress for the water, not for the weather. Check water temperatures before you go out and dress accordingly.

The post Coast Guard, Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week across Mid-Atlantic appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Mid Atlantic#Southern Water#Memorial Day Weekend#Safe Water#National Navigation#Vhf#The Coast Guard Auxiliary#Epirb#Ppirb#The Post Coast Guard#Boating Deaths#Mid Atlantic#Boat Handling#Boaters#Waterways#On Water Deaths#Check Water Temperatures#Portsmouth#Locator Beacons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Coast Guard announces boating safety course, free vessel checks

FAIRFIELD — A four-day Boating Safety Program that meets new state boating requirements starts Monday – one of three activities planned this month by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, North Solano Flotilla. The auxiliary will host the online boating safety course from 6:30 to 9 p.m. each day. An online...
Boats & Watercraftscannonbeachgazette.com

Coast Guard urges boating safety this summer across Pacific Northwest

The Coast Guard urges boaters to be ready this National Safe Boating Week as summer nears the Pacific Northwest. This year, National Safe Boating Week takes place Saturday, May 22, through Friday, May 28. National Safe Boating Week promotes safe boating practices for recreational boaters in order to reduce preventable accidents and deaths. The Coast Guard encourages boaters to become safer, always ready boaters this 2021 boating season.
Boats & WatercraftsMartha's Vineyard Times

Coast Guard Auxiliary offers vessel safety check

In recognition of National Safe Boating Week, the Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary has a reminder for boaters. The auxiliary is conducting free vessel safety examinations (VSEs) for recreational boat owners. The examinations are done by Coast Guard Auxiliary–certified examiners. VSEs ensure boat owners “have all required safety gear, including life preservers, working navigation lights, distress signals, and correct registration and documentation,” according to a release. They also permit examiners the opportunity to educate boat owners on new state and federal regulations.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Coast Guard dons rank to new auxiliary officer

SIARGAO ISLAND, Surigao del Norte, May 21 -- Admiral George V. Ursabia, Jr., commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), led the donning and oath-taking of Surigao del Norte first district representative Francisco Jose "Bingo" F. Matugas II as the newest Auxiliary Commodore of the PCG Auxiliary (PCGA) Executive Squadron on May 12, 2021.
Boats & Watercraftsdownbeach.com

Coast Guard issues advisory ahead of the summer boating season

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary celebrate National Safe Boating Week, May 22 through May 29. Memorial Day weekend is considered by many as the unofficial start to the recreational boating season. As boaters take to the water, there is an increased likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures and accidents.
Green Bay, WI101 WIXX

Coast Guard Urges Safety Prior to Launch of Boating Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – For many, Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial launch of boating season. Those patrolling the water are reminding people to practice safe boating. As part of National Safe Boating Week, the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 47-02 out of Green Bay is reminding people that preparation and safety is easier than you might think.
Boats & Watercraftscoastguardnews.com

Coast Guard reminds PNW mariners to boat sober on 6th day of NSBW

SEATTLE –The Coast Guard reminds mariners during the sixth day of National Safe Boating Week that boating under the influence can have serious consequences for vessel operators and passengers. As with operating a motor vehicle, operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol can have serious consequences and...
Oregon StateKDRV

Coast Guard reminds PNW mariners about practicing proper boat operations

OREGON -- The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding boaters that while National Safe Boating Week has passed, safe mariners should always practice proper boat operations. The Coast Guard is advising summer recreationists that “boating under the influence can have serious consequences for vessel operators and passengers. As with operating a motor vehicle, operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol can have serious consequences and increases the likelihood of accidents afloat. Alcohol not only affects judgment but also vision, balance and coordination.”
Boats & WatercraftsThe Post and Courier

7 boating safety tips to keep your family safe this summer

The United States Coast Guard reported that boating deaths surged nearly 25% in 2020 compared to 2019. This statistic correlates with the COVID-19 pandemic because instead of crowded shopping malls and restaurants, people headed outdoors – many of them taking up boating. It makes sense to spend time on a...
Washington StateWITN

Coast Guard hosts boating safety event in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, Pamlico Power Squadron, and local governments from parts of Eastern North Carolina came together Friday in Washington to help raise awareness about boater safety. Proclamations on boating safety from Washington, Greenville, Bath, Chocowinity and the governor were read in observation...
Boats & Watercraftskrcrtv.com

U.S. Coast Guard urges boat safety on Memorial Day weekend

EUREKA, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Auxiliary are reminding beachgoers and mariners to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend as National Safe Boating Week comes to a close. In a press release, the Coast Guard said Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start to...
Militarythecordovatimes.com

Coast Guard, AMSEA team up to offer dockside vessel exams

Coast Guard officials are teaming up with the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association (AMSEA) to offer dockside exams of commercial fishing vessels and maritime safety education to fishermen in advance of the 2021 Bristol Bay salmon season. Coast Guard examiners and AMSEA educators will be at King Cove, Sand Point,...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Shrimp boat capsizes near Morris Island, Coast Guard investigating

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Coast Guard is investigating how a shrimp boat capsized off Morris Island near Charleston Harbor the morning of May 27. A different shrimp boat called authorities at 10:57 a.m. to report the vessel had capsized with three people on board, according to the Coast Guard. Crews...
Neenah, WIFox11online.com

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary shares boating tips ahead of Memorial Day

NEENAH (WLUK) -- It's National Safe Boating Week and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is spreading the word about boat safety. As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Northeast Wisconsinites will be spending more time along area waterways and beaches. FOX 11's Maggie LaMere takes a trip to Neenah to speak with...
Port Orange, FLwogx.com

Coast Guard: 3 people on sinking boat near Port Orange safe

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - UPDATE: The Coast Guard said Saturday afternoon that the people aboard the boat were all safe and accounted for. Officials said their initial cellphone call was dropped before the owner of the boat could say that the boat was fixed and everything was OK. The Coast Guard said in a tweet that boaters should remember to bring multiple forms of communication devices in case of an emergency.