Vietnam has sought technologies for Covid-19 vaccine production from the U.K., the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a release. Foreign affairs minister Bui Thanh Son, during wide-ranging discussions on Wednesday with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab, congratulated the U.K. for its achievements in the coronavirus fight, including becoming one of the first countries in the world to roll out vaccines, and said it should consider transferring vaccine technologies to Vietnam.